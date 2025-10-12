Matt Bungard and Josh Reynolds break down Reece Walsh's heroic, try-saving tackle on Ryan Papenhuyzen in the final moments of the 2025 NRL Grand Final. (2:27)

Ethan Strange has helped inspire the Australian Prime Minister's XIII to a 28-10 win over Papua New Guinea in the annual clash in Port Moresby.

Australia scored seven tries to two in a game that never reached any real heights in front of a boisterous crowd at the Santos National Football Stadium.

Trai Fuller, playing on the wing, scored a first-half treble - and four tries for the match - while the locals also struggled to contain Jai Gray, Bradman Best and Tallis Duncan.

Ethan Strange of the Raiders makes a break. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

One thing new Australian coach Kevin Walters will take away from the clash was the performance of Strange, the Dally M five-eighth of the year.

Strange played most of the game at right centre and Walters now knows he can fill that role if required for the Kangaroos on the upcoming Ashes tour.

Strange wasn't without the odd error, but the 21-year-old rising star did enough to suggest he is at least in the mix for Walters alongside specialist centres Kotoni Staggs, Gehamat Shibasaki and Best.

Strange, Best, Keaon Koloamatangi and Mitchell Moses all looked to come through the game unscathed and will take their place on the plane to England.

Australia opened their account after just eight minutes, Gray's speed sending Fuller over untouched out wide.

Six minutes later Dudley Dotoi ran onto a great Harbour Bridge pass from Finlay Glare, evening things up to the delight of the sellout crowd.

Duncan took advantage of several set restarts for the next try, slipping through some porous defence to touch down before he slipped a silky pass to Fuller to grab his double.

Fuller had a hattrick inside 30 minutes after Gray again burnt the Kumuls for speed as Australia led 16-4 at the interval.

It took 18 minutes for either side to trouble the scorer in the second term before an early kick to the back of the in-goal from Jayden Campbell allowed Best to touch down.

Less than two minutes later Parramatta maestro Moses, who only entered the game at halftime, busted the line on halfway and sent Tyran Wishart over.

Tries followed to Fuller and PNG front rower Epel Kapinias to cap another win for Australia.