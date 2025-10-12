Matt Bungard and Josh Reynolds break down Reece Walsh's heroic, try-saving tackle on Ryan Papenhuyzen in the final moments of the 2025 NRL Grand Final. (2:27)

Open Extended Reactions

After beating Britain's best as the new Super League kings, Sydneysider Willie Peters will next urge his Hull KR side to down Australia's finest, Brisbane, and be crowned champions of the rugby league world.

Following their dethronement of holders Wigan in the Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday, the increasingly feted Australian coach, winner of a domestic trophy 'treble' in 2025, was probed about the tantalising prospect of a World Club Challenge date with the Broncos next season.

"How cool is that? To be able to play in the game, we would be representing Super League, not just Hull KR - what a huge honour," Peters enthused about the time-honoured fixture between the champs of the NRL and the Super League.

The Challenge trophy, still held by Wigan when they defeated Penrith 16-12 in February last year, is set to return after there was no room in the schedule in 2025, with both Super League and NRL bosses keen for it to have a prominent spot on the calendar again.

English teams have won the last two editions, St Helens also having prevailed at Penrith in 2023, with the Roosters winning the 2020 edition before there was a break in the COVID years.

Hull KR's Elliot Minchella (left) with the trophy and Hull KR head coach Willie Peters as they celebrate winning the Betfred Super League Grand Final. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Discussions over a 2026 match are set to take place now the two domestic seasons are over, but Peters is proud that Hull KR would become the sixth British club to play in the fixture in half-a-century.

"The teams who have done it in the past have done it in the right way and we will go out to win that game no matter what - there's no doubt about it," said Peters, whose next task later this month will be as Kevin Walters' assistant trying to help the Kangaroos to an Ashes triumph.

His players love the idea of the Challenge duel too, with one of their try scorers from the final, hooker Jez Litten, having been left excited after watching the Broncos' Grand Final win over the Storm on TV.

"Watching them, I can't wait for Payne Haas to be running at me for 80 minutes," he smiled.

"It's something we'll go after if it's the next trophy to win. It was inspiring to see Wigan beat Penrith and we want to best showcase Super League. We'll go after it."

Peters will also take his team to the US in February as part of the of the blockbuster Las Vegas event, alongside Super League's Leeds Rhinos and the NRL quartet of Canterbury-Bankstown, St George Illawarra, Newcastle and North Queensland.