With Australia heading to England to battle for the Ashes, the Kangaroos' local rivals are left to contest an enthralling Pacific Championship. Several key defections have strengthened these squads to the point where a winner is far from clear cut.

The Kiwis are going to be the team to beat for the Pacific Cup, but they will face stern challenges from the Samoans and Tongans.

Pacific Bowl

Fiji Bati vs. Cook Islands Aitu

Saturday 18th October 4pm (AEDT)

Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby

Fiji Bati: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Semi Valemei 4. Michael Jennings 5. Jethro Rinakama 6. Kurt Donoghoe 7. Brandon Wakeham 8. Tui Kamikamica 9. Penioni Tagituimua 10. Michael Waqa 11. Taane Milne 12. Kitione Kautoga 13. Caleb Navale Bench: 14. Terrell Kalo Kalo 15. Solomane Saukuru 16. Keresi Maya 17. Kylan Mafoa Reserves: 18. Ronald Philitoga 19. Akuila Qoro 20. Gabriel Tunimakubu

Cook Islands: 1. Esan Marsters 2. Paul Ulberg 3. KL Iro 4. Reubenn Rennie 5. Esom Ioka 6. Brad Takairangi 7. Cassius Cowley 8. Makahesi Makatoa 9. Mason Teague 10. Tepai Moeroa 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Reuben Porter 13. Pride Petterson-Robati Bench: 14. Ruatapu Ngatikaura 16. Brody Tamarua 17. Rhys Dakin 18. Delahia Wigmore Reserves: 19. Teapo Stoltman 20. Justin Makirere

Officials

Referee: Liam Kennedy Touchies: Kasey Badger, Dave Munro Bunker: Adam Gee

Verdict: Fiji face the Cook Islands with a definite edge in the number of NRL players they have in their squad. Brandon Wakeham brings plenty of experience with him to the halfback role and will look to unleash some flashy backs, headed by Wests Tigers fullback Jahream Bula.

In the forwards Fiji will be hoping that Tui Kamikamica dominates, with Brendan Piakura a stand-out in the Cook Islands pack. Overall the Fijians should have a touch too much class for their rivals in this one.

Tip: Fiji by 16

Payne Haas has decided to continue his international career with Samoa. Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Pacific Cup

New Zealand vs. Toa Samoa

Sunday 19th October 4:05pm (AEDT)

Go Media Stadium, Auckland

New Zealand: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Casey McLean 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Dylan Brown 7. Kieran Foran 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Moses Leota 11. Briton Nikora 12. Isaiah Papali'i 13. Joseph Tapine Bench: 14. Phoenix Crossland 15. Naufahu Whyte 16. Erin Clark 17. Nelson Asofa-Solomona Reserves: 18. Xavier Willison 19. Keano Kini 20. Scott Sorensen 21. Sebastian Kris

Toa Samoa: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 2. Murray Taulagi 3. Izack Tago 4. Deine Mariner 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Jarome Luai 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Jazz Tevaga 10. Payne Haas 11. Jeremiah Nanai 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Junior Paulo Bench: 14. Chanel Harris-Tavita 15. Simi Sasagi 16. Terrell May 17. Francis Molo 18. Benaiah Ioelu 19. Ata Mariota 20. Clayton Faulalo 21. Lyhkan King-Togia

Officials

Referee: Peter Gough Touchies: Wyatt Raymond Bunker: Chris Butler

Verdict: New Zealand typically battle Australia for supremacy in the Pacific region, but the power continues to shift, certainly when you look at the players lining up for the island nations. In Australia's absence, Samoa and Tonga have both bolstered their lineups with players defecting to represent their ancestral lands.

In the process, Samoa have assembled one of the finest Test packs ever seen. The front-row rotation alone, with Josh Papali'i and Payne Haas starting and Terrell May and Francis Molo ready to chime in from the bench, promises ferocious charges, brutal defence and offloading skills to challenge the best defences. Mind you, the Kiwi pack is not too shabby either with James Fisher-Harris, Moses Leota and Nelson Asofa-Solomona forming a daunting triumvirate of middle men.

Assuming the packs all but cancel each other out, we turn to the halves to see which pairing could decide the outcome of this intriguing clash. Kieran Foran is a legend of the game and is looking to hang up the boots on the back of one last international campaign. His partner is the enigmatic Dylan Brown, who on his day is among the best in the game, but he has some consistency issues and will be tested here. The Samoan pairing of Jarome Luai and Blaize Talagi promises equal measures of unpredictable football, and blinding speed and deception.

Both teams have backlines bristling with try-scoring ability. The battle of the hyphenated fullbacks, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will also be decisive, with both capable of occasional errors and unstoppable runs. On the wings are four of the game's best finishers, ready to capitalise on whatever the halves, fullbacks and centres can conjure up. It promises to be a highly entertaining clash, with Samoa perhaps having an edge in halves.

Tip: Samoa by 8

PointsBet odds: New Zealand $1.57 (-4.5 $1.90) Toa Samoa $2.40 (+4.5 $1.90)

Women's Pacific Cup

New Zealand vs. Samoa

Sunday 19th October 2pm (AEDT)

Go Media Stadium, Auckland

New Zealand: 1. Apii Nicholls 2. Shanice Parker 3. Abigail Roache 4. Mele Hufanga 5. Tysha Ikenasio 6. Patricia Maliepo 7. Raecene McGregor 8. Angelina Teakaraanga Katoa 9. Brooke Anderson 10. Brianna Clark 11. Annessa Biddle 12. Shakira Baker 13. Georgia Hale Bench: 14. Ash Quinlan 15. Otesa Pule 16. Alexis Tauaneai 17. Ivana Lauitiiti Reserves: 18. Tiana Davison 19. Leianne Tufuga 20. Tyla King 21. Shaniece Monschau

Samoa: 1. Jetaya Faifua 2. Jessica Patea 3. Lindsay Tui 4. Sarina Masaga 5. Destiny Mino-Sinapati 6. Taliah Fuimaono 7. Pauline Piliae 8. Annetta Nuuausala 9. Destiny Brill 10. Eliza Lopamaua 11. Niall Williams-Guthrie 12. Ryvrr-Lee Alo 13. Sienna Lofipo Bench: 14. Pihuka Berryman-Duff 15. Laikha Clarke 16. Tavarna Papalii 17. Shalom Sauaso Reserves: 18. Simone Karpani 19. Mercedez Taulelei-Siala 20. Ella-Jaye Harrison-Leaunoa 21. Estanoa Faitala-Mariner

Officials

Referee: Belinda Sharpe Touchies: Paki Parkinson, Phil Henderson Bunker: Grant Atkins

Verdict: New Zealand remain the team to best challenge the Jillaroos in this competition. They have experience across the park, led by halfback Raecene McGregor.

Samoa are improving in the women's game, but still have a fair way to go. This should be an entertaining clash, with plenty of points on offer.

Tip: New Zealand by 26