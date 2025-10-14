Matt Bungard and Josh Reynolds rank Reece Walsh's incredible NRL Grand Final match for the Broncos up against the all-time great individual performances. (1:44)

South Sydney have vowed to take action against winger Tyrone Munro if he is found guilty of domestic-violence charges.

Munro was charged by police on Monday in regard to an alleged incident in April, with the 20-year-old bailed to face court on October 30.

The Rabbitohs have informed the NRL's integrity unit, which typically stands down players under the no-fault rule in regard to domestic-violence charges.

Munro is not part of any post-season representative teams, and such action is therefore unlikely for now.

Tyrone Munro of the Rabbitohs scores a try against the Storm. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"The South Sydney Rabbitohs are aware of an alleged incident and subsequent police charges against player Tyrone Munro," Souths said in a statement.

"The Rabbitohs take all allegations of domestic violence very seriously and will take appropriate action if the allegations and charges are proven."

NSW Police confirmed in a statement that a 20-year-old had been charged after a complaint was made over an alleged incident in April.

"A man has been charged after an alleged domestic violence-related assault near Homebush earlier this year," NSW Police said in a statement.

"Officers attached to Auburn Police Area Command initiated an investigation yesterday (Monday 13 October 2025), after a woman reported she'd been assaulted by her partner in April 2025.

"Following inquiries, a 20-year-old man was arrested yesterday and taken to Auburn Police Station where he has now been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (domestic), stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (domestic), common assault (domestic)."

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

Men's Referral Service 1300 766 491