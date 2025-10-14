South Sydney have vowed to take action against winger Tyrone Munro if he is found guilty of domestic-violence charges.
Munro was charged by police on Monday in regard to an alleged incident in April, with the 20-year-old bailed to face court on October 30.
The Rabbitohs have informed the NRL's integrity unit, which typically stands down players under the no-fault rule in regard to domestic-violence charges.
Munro is not part of any post-season representative teams, and such action is therefore unlikely for now.
"The South Sydney Rabbitohs are aware of an alleged incident and subsequent police charges against player Tyrone Munro," Souths said in a statement.
"The Rabbitohs take all allegations of domestic violence very seriously and will take appropriate action if the allegations and charges are proven."
NSW Police confirmed in a statement that a 20-year-old had been charged after a complaint was made over an alleged incident in April.
"A man has been charged after an alleged domestic violence-related assault near Homebush earlier this year," NSW Police said in a statement.
"Officers attached to Auburn Police Area Command initiated an investigation yesterday (Monday 13 October 2025), after a woman reported she'd been assaulted by her partner in April 2025.
"Following inquiries, a 20-year-old man was arrested yesterday and taken to Auburn Police Station where he has now been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (domestic), stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (domestic), common assault (domestic)."
1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)
Lifeline 13 11 14
Men's Referral Service 1300 766 491