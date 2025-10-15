With major Test rugby nations moving against rebel league R360, does the start-up competition still have a future? (2:18)

The boss of R360 has swiftly hit back at the NRL, labelling "threats" of 10-year bans for players joining the breakaway competition as "sadly" predictable as the Super League-style war continues to escalate.

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys on Wednesday accused R360 officials of counterfeiting the code, and vowed to also suspend any player managers involved.

The sanctions include 10-year bans for players who leave for the rebel rugby competition, as well as similar exiles for agents who act on their behalf.

NRL superstars Ryan Papenhuyzen, Cameron Munster, Payne Haas and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck are among those who have been linked to potential moves to the competition, slated to start in late 2026 in a global, F1-style format with rounds in Cape Town, Tokyo and Dubai.

"The Commission has a clear duty to act in the best interests of rugby league and its fans," V'landys said in a strongly worded statement.

"We will take all necessary steps to protect the future of the game.

"Unfortunately, there will always be organisations that seek to pirate our game for potential financial gain.

Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V'landys. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

"They don't invest in pathways or the development of players. They simply exploit the hard work of others, putting players at risk of financial loss while profiting themselves.

"They are, in reality, counterfeiting a code."

The NRL's hardline stance comes after the league met last week with the 17 club bosses, who asked for action against any defecting players and their managers.

The NRL then sought legal advice, before revealing its official response.

The development also came a week after Rugby Australia issued a warning that any player who joins R360 will be outlawed from representing the Wallabies, Wallaroos or at any Olympic Games.

But R360 co-CEO Mark Spoors hit back in a statement to AAP, saying the new concept was about offering players "fresh opportunities".

"Recent announcements, sadly, have been anticipated," Spoors said.

"History shows that when athletes are offered free choice and given fresh opportunities for them and their families, then threats to those sportsmen and women follow.

"R360 is about empowering players, giving them, rugby lovers and the next generation of fans opportunities and new platforms to enjoy the sport we love.

"We know there is much interest in understanding more about the global series we're building. We remain on plan and look forward to sharing and discussing the detail in the coming months.

"That will include details of the exciting male and female playing talent who will participate in R360 when we kick off in October 2026."

The Rugby League Players' Association (RLPA) is warning banned players would likely challenge the NRL in court.

"No one wants to see players leaving the NRL or NRLW," RLPA chief executive Clint Newton told AAP.

"But the RLPA is uncertain about the legal basis or enforceability of the proposed bans.

"We are concerned this is destined to be tested and decided in an Australian court room."