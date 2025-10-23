Rugby League Internationals: England name Brimson, Farnworth

Open Extended Reactions

The Kangaroos have landed and are completing their preparations for the first Ashes Test against England, at Wembley Stadium. New coach Kevin Waters has a mix of experience and youthful exuberance to choose from in the first tour of England since 2003. They are under no illusions as to the challenge that lies ahead, as the home side will be match-hardened and ready to put up a fight.

The Pacific Championships kicked off last week with New Zealand too composed for the error-riddled Samoans. This week the Tongans pull on their red jerseys to face Samoa in a Pacific Island rivalry that evokes equal parts bitterness and respect. There is no greater joy for these two nations than to defeat each other on the sporting field.

In the Women's Pacific Championship we see the mighty Jillaroos in action for the first time against Samoa who gave New Zealand a scare on the weekend, in a game that they really should have won. The Jillaroos remain the team to beat in women's rugby league and it will be interested to see how Samoa go against them.

Pacific Bowl

PNG Kumuls vs. Cook Islands Aitu

Saturday 25th October 4pm (AEDT)

Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby

PNG Kumuls: 1. Morea Morea 2. Robert Derby 3. Zac Laybutt 4. Nene Macdonald 5. Alex Johnston 6. Gairo Voro 7. Lachlan Lam 8. Epel Kapinias 9. Edwin Ipape 10. Jack de Belin 11. Rhyse Martin 12. Nixon Putt 13. Liam Horne Bench: 14. Finley Glare 15. Jacob Alick-Wiencke 16. Cooper Bai 17. Sylvester Namo Reserves: 18. Robert Mathias 19. Dudley Dotoi 20. Valentine Richard

Cook Islands Aitu: 1. Esan Marsters 2. Paul Ulberg 3. KL Iro 4. Reubenn Rennie 5. Esom Ioka 6. Caelys-paul Putoko 7. Cassius Cowley 8. Makahesi Makatoa 9. Mason Teague 10. Tepai Moeroa 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Reuben Porter 13. Pride Petterson-Robati Bench: 14. Ruatapu Ngatikaura 17. Rhys Dakin 18. Delahia Wigmore 20. Justin Makirere Reserves: 19. Teapo Stoltman

Officials

Referee: Gerard Sutton Touchies: Jon Stone, David Munro Bunker: Ashley Klein

Verdict: The Cook Islands struggled to match Fiji last week in a high-scoring game where defence took a back seat. This week they face the Kumuls who will be keen to prove their credentials with the Chiefs set to enter the NRL in the near future. There would be no better way to nab yourself a contract with the Chiefs than to impress for the national side in this game.

There promises to be plenty of hard-running, big hits and ball movement as these two sides are built to entertain. At home, in front of of their fanatical supporters, the Kumuls should win this one.

Tip: PNG by 10

Broncos star Reece Walsh will play fullback for the Kangaroos against England. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

FIRST ASHES TEST

England vs. Australia

Sunday 26th October 12:30am (AEDT)

Wembley Stadium, London, England

England: (alphabetical) John Bateman, AJ Brimson, Daryl Clark, Herbie Farnworth, Ethan Havard, Tom Johnstone, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten, Mike McMeeken, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kai Pearce-Paul, Owen Trout, Alex Walmsley, Jake Wardle, Jack Welsby, George Williams, Dom Young.

Australia: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Mark Nawaqanitawase 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Josh Addo-Car 6. Cameron Munster 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Patrick Carrigan 9. Harry Grant 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. Angus Crichton 12. Hudson Young 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Tom Dearden 15. Lindsay Collins 16. Reuben Cotter 17. Keaon Koloamatangi Reserves: 18. Bradman Best 19. Lindsay Smith 20. Mitchell Moses

Officials TBC

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Verdict: The Kangaroos are going through a bit of a transition period, not helped by the defection of starting prop Payne Haas and injuries to previous stars like Latrell Mitchell, Tom Trbojevic and Xavier Coates. They take on an England side keen to prove itself the equal of anything the Australians can throw at them.

Kevin Walters takes the coaching reigns for the first time and was presented with some selection headaches right off the bat. Dylan Edwards, Australia's incumbent fullback and Reece Walsh the Broncos' superstar were both vying for the same jersey. The more experienced halves combination of Nathan Cleary and Cameron Munster, having form halves Mitchell Moses and Tom Dearden nipping at their heels. A hat-full of back-row options to sort through, and an uncertain backline and bench.

The Australians will face the music on the carpet-like surface of Wembley Stadium, which has proven to be a difficult venue in the past. The Kangaroos have lost series openers there in 1973, 1990 and again in 1994 as well as a World Cup group match in 1995. Coach Walters had his ideas on why it was such a difficult venue for the tourists.

"Well, it's a big stadium and it's full of mostly English people," Walters said.

"The challenge for us is to understand the situation that we're facing and then just play the football that we're capable of.

"I was on both those (1990 and 1994) tours and I feel like we didn't play our best football and if you don't play your best football, you put yourself in a position to be beaten. This team is no different."

The Kangaroos will be ready for the challenge, but may take some time to make their combinations sing. While they sort themselves out it will be imperative that they match England in the forwards, and tackle everything that moves in a white jersey.

Tip: Australia by 10

PointsBet odds: England $3.75 (+10.5 $1.90) Australia $1.27 (-10.5 $1.90)

Australia's Jessica Sergis moves to the wing to face Samoa. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Women's Pacific Cup

Australia vs. Samoa

Sunday 26th October 2pm (AEDT)

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Australia: 1. Tamika Upton 2. Julia Robinson 3. Isabelle Kelly 4. Tiana Penitani 5. Jessica Sergis 6. Ali Brigginshaw 7. Jesse Southwell 8. Rima Butler 9. Keeley Davis 10. Jessika Elliston 11. Kezie Apps 12. Yasmin Clydsdale 13. Olivia Kernick Bench: 14. Quincy Dodd 15. Keilee Joseph 16. Ellie Johnston 17. Jakiya Whitfeld Reserves: 18. Sarah Togatuki 19. Abbi Church 20. Jocelyn Kelleher 21. Makenzie Weale

Samoa: 1. Destiny Mino-Sinapati 2. Jessica Patea 3. Lindsay Tui 4. Sarina Masaga 5. Mercedez Taulelei-Siala 6. Taliah Fuimaono 7. Jetaya Faifua 8. Annetta Nuuausala 9. Destiny Brill 10. Eliza Lopamaua 11. Tavarna Papalii 12. Ryvrr-Lee Alo 13. Sienna Lofipo Bench: 14. Pihuka Berryman-Duff 15. Laikha Clarke 16. Shalom Sauaso 17. Simone Karpani Reserves: 18. Ella-Jaye Harrison-Leaunoa 19. Estanoa Faitala-Mariner 20. Jaydika Tafua 21. Monica Tagoai

Officials

Referee: Kasey Badger Touchies: Jarrod Cole, Drew Oultram Bunker: Adam Gee

Verdict: Samoa started very promisingly last week against New Zealand, building a comfortable lead into the second half. They unfortunately ran out of puff and were mowed down by the more experienced Kiwi Ferns. They'll be better for the run together, but they are up against the most formidable women's team in all of international rugby league.

The Jillaroos are ruthless and if they click early, they could run up a cricket score in this one. If the Samoans start like they did last week, and the Jillaroos are a bit rusty, we could have a competitive game early, but the result still seems inevitable.

Tip: Australia by 34

Pacific Cup

Tonga XIII vs. Toa Samoa

Sunday 26th October 4pm (AEDT)

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Tonga XIII: 1. Lehi Hopoate 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Robert Toia 5. Sione Katoa 6. Isaiah Iongi 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Siliva Havili 10. Stefano Utoikamanu 11. Siua Wong 12. Eliesa Katoa 13. Jason Taumalolo Bench: 14. Soni Luke 15. Leka Halasima 16. Felise Kaufusi 17. Moeaki Fotuaika Reserves: 18. Demitric Vaimauga 19. Paul Alamoti 20. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 21. Viliami Penisini

Toa Samoa: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 2. Brian To'o 3. Izack Tago 4. Deine Mariner 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Jarome Luai 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Jazz Tevaga 10. Payne Haas 11. Jeremiah Nanai 12. Simi Sasagi 13. Junior Paulo Bench: 14. Chanel Harris-Tavita 15. Benaiah Ioelu 16. Ativalu Lisati 17. Francis Molo Reserves: 18. Lyhkan King-Togia 19. Clayton Faulalo 20. Terrell May 21. Tyrone May

Officials

Referee: Todd Smith Touchies: Phil Henderson, Matt Noyen Bunker: Chris Butler

Verdict: Samoa opened the Pacific Championship last week against New Zealand and would have been largely disappointed by their efforts. Every time they looked to be working their way back into the game, errors would creep in frustrating them and their fans.

Tongo would like nothing more than to add another loss to Samoa's campaign. If you thought the Samoan line-up was impressive last week, just run your eye across the Tongan backline and forward pack. The backs are so jam-packed with NRL talent that Panthers star Paul Alamoti couldn't find a spot in the squad. Their young halves combination of Isaiah Iongi and Isaiya Katoa promises to thrill the crowd at Suncorp Stadium.

This should be another very entertaining clash, with Samoa possibly just having a narrow edge, after having already played one game together.

Tip: Samoa by 8