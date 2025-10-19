Brown the hero as New Zealand outlast Samoa

Open Extended Reactions

Dylan Brown has risen from the depths of a difficult 2025 to prove the defining man for New Zealand, leading the Kiwis to a 24-18 win over Samoa.

In an epic Pacific Cup opener that again proved the tournament's marquee status in rugby league's calendar, the Kiwis rebuffed two Samoan comebacks in Auckland on Sunday.

The visitors blew two crucial chances in the final seven minutes, spilling the ball twice with the line wide open.

Ultimately it was Brown who proved the match winner, after a season where he spent time out of Parramatta's team ahead of his exit to Newcastle next year.

With Samoa charging home hot, the Eels five-eighth gave New Zealand a six-point lead when he leapt high to take a Kieran Foran kick with six minutes to play.

Dylan Brown in action for the Kiwis. Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images

The Kiwi No.6 then did well to get the ball around the upright and to the line, with the bunker clearing Brown of a double movement.

Brown had earlier also produced the defining play of the first half, giving the Kiwis an 18-12 lead at the break.

With Samoa carrying all the momentum and the score at 12-12, it was a banana kick from Brown that fooled Brian To'o Matt Timoko to dot down for the Kiwis.

Samoa must now pick up the pieces ahead of their clash with Tonga next week, with Jazz Tevaga, Ata Mariota and Jaydn Su'A all suffering concussions.

But there was still plenty to like for the 2022 World Cup finalists, who were hunting their first win over New Zealand with Payne Haas now in their side.

After falling behind 12-0 at the 20-minute mark via a Casey McLean double, Samoa were able to get back in the game via some great hands from Deine Mariner.

The Broncos centre was able to reach behind him to collect a quick Roger Tuivasa-Sheck pass, dummy and then split the line to score.

Samoa's next came in bizarre circumstances, with Kiwis fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad becoming entangled in a fence when batting back an attempted 40-20 from Chanel Harris-Tavita.

That allowed Simi Sasagi to chase through, pick up the ball and score untouched with no Kiwis in the picture.

After getting it back to 18-18 late, Samoa looked set to take the lead when Jarome Luai grubber-kicked for Blaize Talagi, only for Mariner to spill a pass back on the inside.

And even after Brown put the Kiwis ahead, Samoa could have levelled in the dying minutes had To'o not put down a Mariner pass close to the line.

The result means Samoa will need to beat Tonga next week to have any hope of reaching the Pacific Cup final, while New Zealand have a week off before hosting Tonga in a fortnight.