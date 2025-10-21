Broncos great backs Pezet's rare two-club move

Matt Bungard and Josh Reynolds rank Reece Walsh's incredible NRL Grand Final match for the Broncos up against the all-time great individual performances. (1:44)

Brisbane great Corey Parker believes Jonah Pezet could loom as the right replacement for Adam Reynolds, as part of a unique two-part move for the half.

Pezet is edging closer towards leaving Melbourne and signing with Parramatta for next season, with the young playmaker eyeing off a one-year deal.

That would leave the 22-year-old free to join reigning premiers Brisbane on a multi-year deal in 2027, when it is expected Reynolds would have retired.

Jonah Pezet of the Storm in action against the Bulldogs. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Pezet had been contracted to Melbourne until 2029, but Kiwi half Jahrome Hughes' recent extension with the club prompted Pezet's management to trigger a release clause.

The youngster has proven he is more than capable of playing in the NRL, impressing for Melbourne in this year's finals against Canterbury.

A one-year deal at Parramatta, where he would partner Mitch Moses, would benefit both the Eels and Pezet.

Parramatta blooded Joash Papalii in the halves this year, while teenagers Lorenzo Talataina and Lincoln Fletcher are considered talents of the future.

If Pezet is at the club next year it would mean none of the trio need to be thrown into a full season in the halves in 2026, while ensuring they still have talent at No.6.

A move to Brisbane in 2027 would also ensure the Broncos continue a top-line regeneration in the halves, with Reynolds and Ben Hunt both off contract next year.

With Pezet in the halves alongside Ezra Mam, the Broncos would enter 2027 with fullback Reece Walsh and both their playmakers aged 24.

Payne Haas will also be 27 if the Broncos are able to hold onto him, with lock Pat Carrigan on the right side of 30 and the premiership window still very much open.

Parker, who remains Brisbane's second-most capped player in history, backed the move on Tuesday as another right step for the Broncos.

"What I've seen in that final against Bulldogs, he's very good. He's got a wonderful kicking game," Parker, who is an ambassador for next month's World Supercross, told AAP.

"His best football is ahead of him. Put him in a decent team with some good players (and he'll fire).

"There's upside to that halves pairing, with two young players.

"Whilst he's got a forward pack that's able to do what they do and move forward and create momentum, he can do the rest.

"He can play a steady hand or he can be an up-tempo style. From what I've seen of him so far, he's very good."

Pezet's path will also have ramifications for other clubs.

The youngster had also attracted interest from Canberra and North Queensland in 2026, before Parramatta ended up in the box seat.

His Melbourne exit means it is extremely unlikely the Storm will consider letting Cameron Munster go early, ruling out any chance of him joining Perth for their entry in 2027.