Cronulla have suffered a major blow with first-choice winger Ronaldo Mulitalo rupturing his ACL during New Zealand's win over Samoa in their Pacific Championships clash.

The 25-year-old, who will undergo knee surgery within the next week, limped off after suffering the injury late in Sunday's 24-18 victory in Auckland.

The Sharks are hopeful he will return sometime through the 2026 season, but the club will be eligible for salary cap dispensation as the injury occurred at representative level.

"Mulitalo will undergo surgery within the next week before beginning an extended recovery period. However, he will work with Sharks medical staff in an effort to return to the field at some point during the 2026 NRL season," the club said in a statement.

Ronaldo Mulitalo is set to miss the lion's share of the 2026 NRL season through injury Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Mulitalo was making his return to the international arena, playing his 10th match after a one-year absence.

He was key to Cronulla's surge to the preliminary final where they fell to Melbourne, scoring 17 tries in 26 matches.

The injury means rangy youngster Sam Stonestreet is likely to partner Sione Katoa as the starting wingers in 2026.