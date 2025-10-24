Kangaroo superstars align to conquer England

Open Extended Reactions

Two of rugby league's biggest stars team up for the first time ever when the Kangaroos face England in the early hours (AEDT) of Sunday morning. Penrith's halfback Nathan Cleary will command the play from halfback, with the ever-present dangerman Reece Walsh lurking in the shadows, ready to tear the England defence apart from fullback.

Cleary and Walsh have grabbed all the rugby league headlines in recent years. Walsh's effort against Melbourne Storm in the 2025 NRL Grand Final has been lauded as one of the greatest individual efforts seen in a decider since, well, Nathan Cleary's winning efforts in 2023.

The 2023 Grand Final saw Walsh's Broncos right on top and headed for an almost certain victory, only for Cleary to steal the prize with a blistering performance that culminated in the winning try in the dying moments.

At State of Origin level, injuries have limited their interactions to just the one game, the first in the 2023 series, which Queensland won 26-18. At club level they have crossed paths on several occasions with Cleary well aware of how difficult Walsh has been as an opponent.

"He's made me look silly a few times, so I'm very excited to play alongside him, and to try unlock him and allow him to play his best," Cleary said as the Kangaroos prepared for the first Test.

"All of us have to play our best game to beat England, to be honest.

"It's easy to look at the teamsheet and see talent, but it will be the team that gels together the best and works the hardest for each other that will come out on top on Saturday.

"The important thing is not to focus too much on the individual."

Cleary and the Kangaroos might not be focusing on the individual, but England will know that their hopes for victory will rest on their ability to shut Cleary and Walsh down. If either or both of the tourists are allowed to play to their best, it is hard to see how England will stop the points from flowing.

With the added brilliance and experience of Harry Grant and Cameron Munster, Australia's spine stands out as a key component of their plans to win the first Ashes series in 22 years. The potential weak point for the Kangaroos is their front-row rotation, with Payne Haas' defection to Samoa leaving an irreparable hole in the side. Australia will have to at least match the England forwards and control the ruck speed, to allow the spine, headed by Cleary and Walsh, to shine.

With these Kangaroos running onto the hallowed turf of Wembley Stadium for the first time, there have been concerns that the occasion might overwhelm some of the players. Cleary is certainly aware of the significance of the venue.

"I'm most looking forward to playing at Wembley," Cleary said.

"We went out there to see the pitch and it's pretty wild to think that we will actually be playing here.

"I'm very grateful for that opportunity and in such a famous stadium where there have been so many great teams and players that have performed here."

If Cleary and Walsh can perform at the level fans have become accustomed to in the NRL, the Kangaroos will be well on their way to victory at Wembley Stadium and winning the three-Test Ashes series.