Robinson makes history as Jillaroos thump Samoa

Julia Robinson has become the most prolific try scorer in Jillaroos history with a superwoman effort in a 60-0 drubbing of Samoa.
The 27-year-old winger notched her 20th Test try with a stunning dive to catch a Jesse Southwell bomb. flying five metres through the air to catch the ball and score in the Pacific Cup clash at Suncorp Stadium.
Australia will now play New Zealand at Eden Park next Sunday and back up against their long-time rivals the following week for the final in Sydney.
The world champion Jillaroos - stocked with Sydney Roosters and Brisbane players from the NRLW grand final - had far too much strikepower for Fetu Samoa, who had several refereeing calls go against them but were unable to build pressure.
Broncos-bound half Southwell impressed on debut and forged a strong linking partnership with fullback Tamika Upton.
Jillaroos superstar Upton, who had her fingerprints all over the win, was quick to make her mark on the match with a pinpoint cutout pass for winger Jessica Sergis.
Sergis had a double inside nine minutes after she backed up co-captain Kezie Apps' line break.
Samoa fullback Destiny Mino-Sinapati was controversially sin-binned in the 14th minute for picking up the ball in the ruck when ruled to be not square at marker by referee Kasey Badger.
Upton raced 50m for a solo try that she made look ridiculously easy for a 16-0 lead.
Lock Olivia Kernick followed a crafty grubber by bench rake Quincy Dodd to score and continue the carnage.
The Jillaroos were unstoppable when their power back five got room to move.
Centre and co-captain Isabelle Kelly was given space to storm ahead and link with Robinson, who made a tough task look easy as she swept past two defenders to score in the corner for a 26-0 halftime lead.
There was a nice touch for the duo with Robinson joining Kelly on Australia's all-time try-scoring list with 19.
Dodd and second-rower Yasmin Clydsdale snared their first Jillaroos tries in the second half as the carnage continued.
Robinson notched her second and broke Kelly's record with her incredible flying leap. The floodgates then opened even further.
Samoa had nothing go their way but received another powerhouse display from lock Shalom Sauoso.
Five-eighth Taliah Fuimaono made crucial try-saving tackles and tried to ignite the side, with her passing and kicking game impressive.
Samoa half Jetaya Faifua was in the wars. She passed an HIA after also injuring her sternum, while returning only to suffer a shoulder injury.
The Samoans also lost Sarina Masaga (concussion/cheek),Jessica Patea (arm) and Jaydika Tafua (shoulder) to finish with no bench.