Robinson makes history as Jillaroos thump Samoa

Julia Robinson has become the most prolific try scorer in Jillaroos history with a superwoman effort in a 60-0 drubbing of Samoa.

The 27-year-old winger notched her 20th Test try with a stunning dive to catch a Jesse Southwell bomb. flying five metres through the air to catch the ball and score in the Pacific Cup clash at Suncorp Stadium.

Australia will now play New Zealand at Eden Park next Sunday and back up against their long-time rivals the following week for the final in Sydney.

The world champion Jillaroos - stocked with Sydney Roosters and Brisbane players from the NRLW grand final - had far too much strikepower for Fetu Samoa, who had several refereeing calls go against them but were unable to build pressure.

Broncos-bound half Southwell impressed on debut and forged a strong linking partnership with fullback Tamika Upton.

Jillaroos superstar Upton, who had her fingerprints all over the win, was quick to make her mark on the match with a pinpoint cutout pass for winger Jessica Sergis.

Sergis had a double inside nine minutes after she backed up co-captain Kezie Apps' line break.