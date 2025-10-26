Hail Nanai: Storming Samoa into Pacific Cup final

Open Extended Reactions

The genius of Samoa second-rower Jeremiah Nanai has launched his side into rugby league's Pacific Cup final in a controversial 34-6 win over Tonga after lightning stopped play for 95 minutes.

On an electrifying day for Test football in more ways than one, the crowd of 44,682 at Suncorp Stadium was the largest in Australia for a Test not involving the Kangaroos since 50,077 watched a World Cup clash between France and Great Britain at the SCG in 1957.

Thunder and lightning in the vicinity of the stadium took the players off the field 20 minutes into the second half with Samoa leading 16-0, as a hail storm also swept across the ground.

The crowd found cover and the NRL estimated 15,000 stayed on to watch the rest of the match. Samoa halves Jarome Luai and Blaize Talagi sent winger Murray Taulagi in before Payne Haas and Chanel Harris-Tavita crashed over to seal a thumping win.

Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Samoa, who ended a six-Test losing streak to deliver coach Ben Gardiner his first victory at the helm, will now play in the Pacific Cup final on November 9 in Sydney.

Tonga must beat New Zealand next Sunday at Eden Park by 17 points to have another shot at Samoa in the decider.

Tonga prop Stefano Utoikamanu was wiped out of the match, and next week's clash, with concussion in the second minute after a high shot by Samoa counterpart Frank Molo, who was fortunate to stay on the field.

The explosive start to the match mirrored the electricity in the air in the build-up.

A sea of blue for Samoa and the Tongan sea of red transformed the stands with colour on one of the most momentous days in the 117-year history of rugby league.

"I was trying not to cry," Luai said of the Samoa support.

"That's your blood. It was one of my favourite games I have ever played in."

Samoa lock and co-captain Junior Paulo, who was magnificent, led the Siva Tau war dance before Tonga hooker Siliva Havili took charge of the Sipi Tau in response. The passion was palpable.

"A lot of people didn't go to church today," Paulo grinned.

"It was like turning up at mass. It probably shows why we don't play on Sunday, with all that rain and hail."

Samoa scored early through centre Izack Tago.

Nanai, who was also defensively superb, then performed a Mark Waugh slips impersonation for the ages.

Luai dinked a pinpoint lob bomb behind the Tongans and Nanai raced through, dived forward to juggle the ball with his left hand and slide over to score.

He had another act of genius to come.

The Samoans led 12-0 at the break and came out throwing the ball around with abandon.

Nanai got the ball at the end of a razzle dazzle movement, looked up, weaved about and grubbered before racing through to ground the ball in an extraordinary piece of skill.

Tonga had lost co-captain Jason Taumalolo on match eve with a knee injury and the early exit of Utoikamanu impacted their forward punch.

Five-eighth Isaiah Iongi should have scored for Tonga in the second half but dropped the ball over the line as he chased a Soni Luke chip.

Samoa fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was ruled to have accidentally bumped into Luke, but the call could have gone against him.

Paulo, who bravely played on with an ankle injury, became the highest-capped Test match player for Samoa with 19 Tests in one of his greatest performances.

"It comes down to the passion of wearing the jersey," he said. "Passion over pain pretty much sums it up."

Tonga coach Kristian Woolf said he was disappointed with his side's display.

"I think we are a much better footy team that what we showed today," he said.