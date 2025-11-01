Australia 14-4 England: Munster and Young tries seal Ashes series in Liverpool

Open Extended Reactions

Second-half tries from Cameron Munster and Hudson Young ensured Australia wrapped up the Ashes series against England with a 14-4 victory at Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Australia followed up last week's win at Wembley with a commanding second-half performance to clinch the first series between the sides since 2003 with a game to spare.

England did not have a try to show for their dominance in the first quarter but they twice came from behind as two Nathan Cleary penalties were answered by a couple of a Harry Smith kicks to make it 4-4 at the break.

But Australia showed their quality in the second period when tries from Munster and Young silenced the England supporters.

Shaun Wane made three changes to the side beaten at Wembley, bringing in AJ Brimson in for his England debut alongside recalls for Harry Smith and Kallum Watkins.

A coming together between Jez Litten and Harry Grant sparked a mass melee to warm up the feisty crowd in Liverpool.

Angus Crichton is tackled by Herbie Farnworth as Australia sealed the Ashes with a 14-4 win at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Dominic Young were both sent to the sin bin for their part in an early scrap, with Australia awarded the resulting penalty and Cleary slotting it over to give them an early lead.

Mark Nawaqanitawase attempted a trick pass down the right which handed England possession inside 20 metres and the hosts were eventually awarded a penalty right in front of the sticks and Smith levelled the scores.

England dominated the opening 15 minutes and Reece Walsh took Young down high in the corner to deny him a try but referee Grant Atkins decided not to award the sin bin to the Australian.

The hosts continued to put the pressure on and Morgan Knowles crossed the whitewash under the sticks but another try-saving play from Walsh forced a double knock-on.

- NRL player movement offseason tracker: releases, departures, new signings

- Australia are back in England, but it's no Kangaroo Tour

But it was Australia who struck next. Morgan Smithies went under the knees of Munster for a penalty in front of the posts, and Cleary restored the two-point lead.

Australia showed flashes of their brilliance. Cleary's neat kick forced a 40-20 which looked to put England on the back foot until Grant's sloppy forward pass relieved all that pressure.

England levelled again when Walsh illegally blocked Brimson from challenging for a high kick and Smith kicked his second penalty of the half.

Gehamat Shibasaki attempts to evade the tackle of George Williams. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Australia made the breakthrough in the 48th minute when Munster's carry across the England line bamboozled the defenders and he bundled over in the corner for the first try of the contest.

That try relaxed the Aussies and they flexed their muscles with another try six minutes later when Young took advantage of a high kick which bounced out of the arms of Tom Johnstone and he crossed the whitewash uncontested.

England were given a glimmer of hope when Walsh was sent to the sin-bin for a late challenge on Young in the in-goal area, but Australia comfortably saw the game out to clinch the series.

England will have one last chance to get a win on the board when the teams meet at Headingley in the final Test next Saturday.