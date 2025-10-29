Open Extended Reactions

The Kangaroos have taken the first Test from England and only need to win one of the remaining two to retain the Ashes. This week they travel to Liverpool to play at Everton's home ground, Hill Dickinson Stadium. A change of referee to Australia's Grant Atkins should mean a faster, more open game, which spells disaster for England who struggled to contain the tourists in the first Test.

In the Pacific Championship, Tonga are reeling after being handed a storm-interrupted thumping by the Samoans in Brisbane. They must now beat New Zealand convincingly to squeak into the final where Samoa await. The Kiwis were pretty sharp the week before in their victory over Samoa and present a mammoth hurdle for Tonga.

In the Women's Pacific Championship the mighty Jillaroos, fresh from their impressive victory over Samoan take on the slightly more formidable Kiwi Ferns in Auckland. In front of a healthy home crowd, New Zealand will present a greater challenge to Australia.

Pacific Bowl

PNG Kumuls vs. Fiji Bati

Saturday 1st November 4pm (AEDT)

Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby

PNG Kumuls: 1. Morea Morea 2. Dudley Dotoi 3. Zac Laybutt 4. Nene Macdonald 5. Alex Johnston 6. Gairo Voro 7. Lachlan Lam 8. Epel Kapinias 9. Edwin Ipape 10. Valentine Richard 11. Rhyse Martin 12. Nixon Putt 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Finley Glare 15. Robert Mathias 16. Cooper Bai 17. Sylvester Namo Reserves: 18. Liam Horne 19. Robert Derby 20. Jacob Alick-Wiencke

Fiji Bati: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Jope Rauqe 4. Semi Valemei 5. Ronald Philitoga 6. Kurt Donoghoe 7. Brandon Wakeham 8. Tui Kamikamica 9. Penioni Tagituimua 10. Michael Waqa 11. Taane Milne 12. Kitione Kautoga 13. Caleb Navale Bench: 14. Terrell Kalo Kalo 15. Solomane Saukuru 16. Ben Nakubuwai 17. Kylan Mafoa Reserves: 18. Akuila Qoro 19. Keresi Maya 20. Gabriel Tunimakubu

Officials

Referee: Adam Gee Touchies: Matt Noyen, Nick Pelgrave Bunker: Todd Smith

Verdict: These two teams have both enjoyed comfortable wins over the Cook Islands in the opening two weeks of this competition. They now face each other in what should be a tight contest. Both teams run hard, hit hard and don't mind throwing the ball around. The team that best controls their error count will come out on top in this one.

PNG will have the massive advantage of their fervent home crowd, but they will find Fiji to be a challenge, with plenty of NRL talent sprinkled through their team.

PointsBet odds: PNG Kumuls $2.15 (+2.5 $1.90) Fiji Bati $1.70 (-2.5 $1.90)

Tip: PNG by 4

Australia's Patrick Carrigan charges into the England defence. Lee Parker - CameraSport via Getty Images

SECOND ASHES TEST

England vs. Australia

Sunday 2nd November 1:30am (AEDT)

Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool

England: TBC

Australia: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Mark Nawaqanitawase 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Lindsay Collins 9. Harry Grant 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. Angus Crichton 12. Hudson Young 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Tom Dearden 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Reuben Cotter 17. Keaon Koloamatangi Reserves: 18. Bradman Best 19. Jacob Preston 20. Mitchell Moses

Officials

Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: TBC Bunker: TBC

Verdict: The Kangaroos are a win away from wrapping up the Ashes series and head to Liverpool for the second Test determined to improve on their first-up performance. The Australians weren't happy, especially with a first half littered with errors, and they will be much better for the run. They go into this one without captain Isaah Yeo, who was knocked out early in the first Test after a nasty collision with Dominic Young. Australia will miss Yeo's leadership, but they did go on to win the first Test without him.

England will be desperate to turn things around. They need to stiffen up their defence, particularly on the edge of the ruck where Reece Walsh and the centres were able to cause havoc. The bad news for the home side is that the second Test will be refereed by Australia's Grant Atkins who will not allow them to lie all over the tackled player as they did at Wembley. This guarantees quicker play-the-balls and a back-pedaling England defence. If they can't find some cohesion, the Australians could run up a big score.

Tip: Australia by 24

PointsBet odds: England $7 (+18.5 $1.90) Australia $1.10 (-18.5 $1.90)

Women's Pacific Cup

New Zealand vs. Australia

Sunday 2nd November 1:35pm (AEDT)

Eden Park, Auckland

New Zealand: 1. Apii Nicholls 2. Shanice Parker 3. Abigail Roache 4. Mele Hufanga 5. Leianne Tufuga 6. Patricia Maliepo 7. Raecene McGregor 8. Angelina Teakaraanga Katoa 9. Brooke Anderson 10. Tiana Davison 11. Annessa Biddle 12. Otesa Pule 13. Georgia Hale Bench: 14. Ash Quinlan 15. Shaniece Monschau 16. Alexis Tauaneai 17. Ivana Lauitiiti Reserves: 18. Tyla King 19. Shakira Baker 20. Tysha Ikenasio 21. Trinity Tauaneai

Australia: 1. Tamika Upton 2. Julia Robinson 3. Isabelle Kelly 4. Tiana Penitani 5. Jessica Sergis 6. Ali Brigginshaw 7. Jesse Southwell 8. Ellie Johnston 9. Keeley Davis 10. Jessika Elliston 11. Kezie Apps 12. Yasmin Clydsdale 13. Olivia Kernick Bench: 14. Quincy Dodd 15. Keilee Joseph 16. Rima Butler 17. Sarah Togatuki Reserves: 18. Jakiya Whitfeld 19. Abbi Church 20. Jocelyn Kelleher 21. Makenzie Weale

Officials

Referee: Belinda Sharpe Touchies: Paki Parkinson, Wyatt Raymond Bunker: Peter Gough

Verdict: The Jillaroos were a couple of classes above Samoa last week, running in tries almost at will, with Jessica Sergis and Julia Robinson deadly on the wings and the Australia forwards dominant up the middle. Halfback Jesse Southwell controlled the tempo well and her kicking game ensured Australia were always on the front foot.

The Kiwi Ferns had an early scare against Samoa the week before, giving up a big lead before storming home late for the win. They will be better for the run, but alarmingly, so with the Jillaroos. It is hard to see a New Zealand upset here, and the only thing left up in the air is whether or not the margin will be embarrassing.

Tip: Australia by 24

Jason Taumalolo of the Cowboys through the Titans defence. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Pacific Cup

New Zealand vs. Tonga XIII

Sunday 2nd November 4:05pm (AEDT)

Eden Park, Auckland

New Zealand: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Casey McLean 5. Sebastian Kris 6. Dylan Brown 7. Kieran Foran 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Moses Leota 11. Briton Nikora 12. Isaiah Papali'i 13. Joseph Tapine Bench: 14. Te Maire Martin 15. Naufahu Whyte 16. Erin Clark 17. Xavier Willison Reserves: 18. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 19. Scott Sorensen 20. Keano Kini 21. Zach Dockar-Clay

Tonga XIII: 1. Lehi Hopoate 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Paul Alamoti 5. Sione Katoa 6. Isaiah Iongi 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Siliva Havili 10. Felise Kaufusi 11. Eliesa Katoa 12. Siua Wong 13. Jason Taumalolo Bench: 14. Soni Luke 15. Leka Halasima 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Moeaki Fotuaika Reserves: 18. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 19. Viliami Penisini

Officials

Referee: Ashley Klein Touchies: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski, David Munro Bunker: Chris Butler

Verdict: Tonga looked out of sorts and short of fitness in their epic loss to Samoa on the weekend. Despite matching Samoa for talent on paper, they just could not put together a performance worthy of their big-name lineup. They looked disjointed, mistake-riddled and devoid of ideas in attack. Samoa with a game against New Zealand under their belt, dominated from the start and despite the second half being delayed by a storm, were in complete control.

New Zealand were able to overcome a stubborn Samoa effort the weekend before and on form alone should be confident of winning this one. Still, the run would have done Tonga a world of good and they'll be desperate to stay in the competition with a big win over the Kiwis.

PointsBet odds: New Zealand $1.35 (-9.5 $1.90) Tonga $3.20 (+9.5 $1.90)

Tip: New Zealand by 18