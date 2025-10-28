NRL stands down Souths winger over DV charges

Open Extended Reactions

South Sydney's Tyrone Munro faces being sidelined for at least the start of next season, after being stood down by the NRL while facing domestic violence charges.

Munro is due to face Burwood Local Court on Thursday, after being charged earlier this month with a number of offences relating to an alleged incident in April.

The 20-year-old's lawyer has indicated he plans to fight the charges.

The NRL confirmed on Tuesday that Munro would be sidelined under the game's no-fault stand-down policy, as part of head office's discretionary powers.

It means the winger will not be able to play in the NRL or any of its competitions until at least after the court case has concluded.

Tyrone Munro of the Rabbitohs scores a try against the Storm. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"The decision should in no way be interpreted as a view on the innocence or guilt of the player," the NRL said in a statement.

Munro was charged earlier this month after a woman reported she'd allegedly been assaulted by her partner.

He was subsequently charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and stalking or intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm.

Under the NRL's rules, any player charged with an offence that carries a maximum jail term of more than 11 years is automatically stood down.

CEO Andrew Abdo then has the power to invoke the rule for players charged with other offences, usually reserved for matters of violence against women.

While Munro's first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, the matter has the potential to drag on for well beyond that.

Munro scored seven tries in 12 games for South Sydney this year.