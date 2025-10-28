Open Extended Reactions

Tom Trbojevic's contract saga with Manly is over after the superstar fullback agreed to a one-year deal that will keep him at the NRL club until the end of 2027.

Trbojevic ended months of speculation around his future on Tuesday, ruling out any chance of talking to rivals by signing the new deal days before November 1 when rivals clubs could make approaches.

The contract is understood to include a significant pay cut from his current salary, which was back-ended and is worth close to $1.2 million for next season.

Trbojevic has previously stated he would never play against Manly, where he played as a junior, but there was strong interest from England if a deal could not be reached.

The 2021 Dally M Medal winner's signature will come as a massive relief to the Sea Eagles, who already had longest-serving player Daly Cherry-Evans leave this year.

"I'm so pleased to be staying at Manly for at least another two seasons," Trbojevic said.

"This club is such a big part of my life and always will be.

Tom Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles runs the ball against the Bulldogs. Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

"I think the future looks bright here at Manly and it's great to have my new contract put to bed."

In August Trbojevic moved to deny claims he was unhappy with the direction of the club, conceding his form played a part in the Sea Eagles underperforming.

Manly and Trbojevic had initially discussed a two-year extension, before negotiations began to drag on and reports of discontent emerged.

But in a shorter one-year deal, there are positives for both Trbojevic and Manly.

When fully fit and firing, Trbojevic remains one of the most influential players in the NRL.

He has admitted he has not played enough football due to injury through his current contract, which he signed back in 2019.

He hasn't managed more than 20 games in a season since 2018. But in the 93 games he played in those seven seasons he scored 82 tries and set up another 95.

By taking a shorter contract, the fullback can prove his continued worth over the next 12 months and set himself up for another contract that will start when is age 31.

For Manly, they have the chance for a clearer picture of what their backline looks like over the next five years.

The Sea Eagles have toyed with playing Lehi Hopoate in the No.1 jersey and Trbojevic at centre, but abandoned that move after five games this season.

What position Trbojevic plays will naturally be tied to any future salary negotiations, with the centre role likely to command less money than the No.1 jersey.

"Tom is so well respected by his teammates and fans alike, so it's wonderful he's extended his stay here at Manly," Manly CEO Tony Mestrov said.

"He is a natural leader who oozes Manly DNA, and he's one of the best players our game has seen."

Manly face a battle to keep their backline together over the coming seasons, with Reuben Garrick off contract at the end of next year.

Fellow centre Tolu Koula is contracted until 2027 but has an option to leave early.

He would be a natural target for R360 after playing rugby union growing up, but is unlikely to leave the NRL.

Manly are hopeful of securing Davvy Moale from South Sydney to boost their pack. Moale is signed for 2027, but could arrive earlier.

That would likely require Nathan Brown exiting the club to free up salary-cap space. If Moale does arrive, it would ensure Souths have the space to welcome David Fifita.