Superstar fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen has left the Melbourne Storm effective immediately, after requesting a release from the final year of his contract.

With rumours circulating about an approach from R360 (the breakaway rugby competition), Papenhuyzen fronted Storm chairman Matt Tripp asking for the early departure.

"Ryan has shown great character and resilience throughout his time at our club, and we've loved watching him develop into the player and person that he is today," Tripp stated in a media release.

"We're obviously disappointed that his time at Storm has come to an end, but we respect his decision to take some time away from professional sport.

"We thank Ryan for his enormous contribution to our club. He departs Storm as a premiership player and Clive Churchill Medallist with 113 games to his name. We wish Ryan the very best for the next chapter in his life and career."

Papenhuyzen has not indicated where his future lies, but was very grateful to the Storm, who supported him through some tough times.

"I've loved my time at Melbourne Storm," Papenhuyzen said.

"I've enjoyed close to a decade of incredible memories and experiences in the purple jersey. Playing in front of the Storm fans every week has made my time in Melbourne something I'll never forget.

"I want to thank the club for their understanding and support throughout this process. I also want to thank my teammates, coaches and staff for all their love and support, it's been a privilege playing footy and working with you."