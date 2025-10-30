Open Extended Reactions

The NRL's Nov. 1 deadline is upon us, and players not nailed down for the 2027 season can start negotiating with other clubs. There will be deals, early releases, controversial requests and a raft of surprise moves. We'll do our best to keep you updated with all the latest.

Ryan Papenhuyzen receives immediate release from Storm

Superstar fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen has left the Melbourne Storm effective immediately, after requesting a release from the final year of his contract.

With rumours circulating about an approach from R360 (the breakaway rugby competition), Papenhuyzen fronted Storm chairman Matt Tripp asking for the early departure.

"Ryan has shown great character and resilience throughout his time at our club, and we've loved watching him develop into the player and person that he is today," Tripp stated in a media release.

David Fifita of the Titans is tackled Chris Hyde/Getty Images

David Fifita released to join Rabbitohs

David Fifita's move to South Sydney is complete with the Rabbitohs announcing the Gold Coast star's imminent arrival for 2026 and 2027.

Fifita was officially released by the Titans on Tuesday, bringing to an end his dramatic five-year stint with the club. That has paved the way for his arrival at the Rabbitohs for the start of pre-season next month, where he will be reunited with coach Wayne Bennett.

One of the most destructive players in the competition when at his best, Fifita managed only eight NRL games in the 2025 season.

The 25-year-old has long toyed with the idea of heading south, after opting out of a deal with the Sydney Roosters last year.

Manly superstar backs himself on new deal

Tom Trbojevic has backed himself to return to his sparkling best, taking up a one-year extension with Manly that will keep him at the club until the end of 2027.

Trbojevic ended months of speculation around his future on Tuesday, signing on for one extra season worth close to $900,000.

The agreement marks a significant pay cut for the 29-year-old, whose current salary was back ended and rises to close to $1.3 million next season.

Pezet signs rare two-club deal

Melbourne's highly rated playmaker Jonah Pezet will join the Brisbane Broncos in 2027 on a three-year deal after he plays one season with Parramatta in 2026.

Pezet had been contracted to Melbourne until 2029, but Kiwi half Jahrome Hughes' recent extension with the club prompted Pezet's management to trigger a release clause.

The youngster has proven he is more than capable of playing in the NRL, impressing for Melbourne in this year's finals against Canterbury.

A one-year deal at Parramatta, where he would partner Mitch Moses, would benefit both the Eels and Pezet.

A move to Brisbane in 2027 would also ensure the Broncos continue a top-line regeneration in the halves, with Reynolds and Ben Hunt both off contract next year.

With Pezet in the halves alongside Ezra Mam, the Broncos would enter 2027 with fullback Reece Walsh and both their playmakers aged 24.