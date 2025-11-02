Church saves Jillaroos in narrow win over Kiwi Ferns

Open Extended Reactions

Australia fullback Abbi Church has produced a spectacular Test debut in a hard fought 10-4 Pacific Cup win over New Zealand .

Church, 27, came into the starting side when No.1 Tamika Upton was ruled out with a calf strain and set up a try before scoring one herself at Eden Park.

It was a debut to remember in a titanic and physically gruelling struggle between the world's best two teams, who will meet again in the tournament's final in Sydney on November 9.

Isabelle Kelly in action for the Jillaroos. Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images

The first half was attritional with both sides defending brilliantly.

Halfback Jesse Southwell had put up a kick for winger Julia Robinson to dive and catch the ball on the full and score a cracker last week against Samoa and she tried it again. Robinson raced towards the ball but it just eluded her grasp.

The hosts also showcased a slick kicking game with five-eighth Patricia Maliepo a standout. Half Raecene McGregor slid a deft kick through for fullback Apii Nicholls to just be denied by a last ditch effort by Church.

Parramatta flyer Church, who ran for 197m, showed great awareness in a short-side play to set up star winger Jessica Sergis for the only try of the first half. In the 32nd minute the Sydney Roosters powerhouse beat three defenders with strength and determination.

Church scored in the 43rd minute after chasing a Southwell kick to give the visitors a 10-0 lead.

The Ferns weren't done. Second-rower Annessa Biddle raced 78m from a standing start to score a sensational individual try and set up a thrilling final 20 minutes.

The hosts almost levelled when centre Abigail Roche grounded a McGregor kick on the dead ball line.

Jillaroos hooker Keeley Davis suffered an early elbow injury and could be in doubt for the final. Upton is expected to return in the decider, which is tough for Church but a must for Australia in a final.