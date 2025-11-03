Tonga's Eliesa Katoa 'being monitored' after surgery

Open Extended Reactions

Tonga forward Eliesa Katoa has undergone surgery in Auckland Hospital after appearing to suffer three separate head knocks at Eden Park on Sunday. Katoa clashed heavily with a teammate during the warm-ups, but was cleared to start the Test against New Zealand, during which he was sent for two head injury assessments (HIA).

Katoa was taken to hospital with concussion symptoms after a medicab took him away from the bench area in the second half.

In a statement posted to the club website, Melbourne Storm advised that Katoa was recovering following surgery.

"Eli underwent surgery overnight and is in a stable condition being supported by his partner and mother. Storm medical staff remain in close contact with the hospital and Tonga's team Chief Medical Officer."

Katoa posted to his Instagram story, quoting the Bible; "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."

"Appreciate everyone for checking in, sorry if I haven't got back to any of you guys but I really appreciate all the love and the messages Ofa atu (sic)."

Eliesa Katoa of Tonga is attended to by a trainer. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Coach Kristian Woolf said he did not require a concussion test after hitting the turf before the match following a collision with fullback Lehi Hopoate.

"My job is not to question doctors," Woolf said.

"They were both comfortable with that and comfortable with him coming on to the field."

"He has gone to hospital after he wasn't too great on the sideline. I don't know the full details but the doctors have gone with him," Woolf said.

"I have been told he was improving before he went to hospital."

Woolf said Katoa passed his first HIA during the match. He was on the sideline after his second concussion.