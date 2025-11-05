With the Spring Carnival well underway and the cricket just around the corner, this weekend brings us the last of the season's rugby league action. Australia have wrapped up the Ashes in England and have one Test remaining at Headingley. They will be hoping to sweep England, before heading home for some well-earned rest.

In the Pacific Championship, New Zealand will take on Samoa for the title, after both teams made light work of Tonga. In their first encounter the Kiwis were too good for Samoa, but you'd have to imagine we will see a much-improved performance from the men in blue this weekend.

In the Women's Pacific Championship final we will see a replay of last week's clash between the Jillaroos and Kiwi Ferns. Australia found New Zealand very tough to overcome and they can expect another challenge in the final.

Australia's Isaah Yeo returns from concussion protocols. Lee Parker - CameraSport via Getty Images

THIRD ASHES TEST

England vs. Australia

Sunday 9th November 1:30am (AEDT)

Headingley Stadium, Leeds

England: TBC

Australia: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Mark Nawaqanitawase 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Patrick Carrigan 9. Harry Grant 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. Angus Crichton 12. Hudson Young 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Tom Dearden 15. Lindsay Collins 16. Reuben Cotter 17. Keaon Koloamatangi Reserves:18. Bradman Best 19. Lindsay Smith 20. Mitchell Moses

Officials

Referee: Grant Atkins Touchies: Jonathan Roberts, Warren Turley Bunker: Tom Grant

Verdict: With the Ashes safely in the bag the Kangaroos are looking for a clean sweep against England. The second Test in Liverpool was much tighter than expected with the changes made to England's lineup proving mostly effective.

Having wrapped up the series, there were thoughts that the Kangaroos might give some of the other tourists a run in this Test. But, there is a long-held belief that Test jerseys should be earned, not given away and Kevin Walters obviously concurs. There is also the argument that there is no such thing as dead rubber when you are representing your state or country. So Australia will welcome back Isaah Yeo from concussion and the rest of the squad remains unchanged.

"We've had to work exceptionally hard in challenging conditions to win the opening two Tests, and while we'd like to reward the extended squad for their outstanding efforts on tour, we just feel that the players who have got the job done deserve to play in Leeds," Walters said.

"The playing group has had a few days off to freshen up and now it's back to work - we've trained well today and we've still got the captain's run to get ourselves where we need to be for what is a very important Test match for both sides."

Tip: Australia by 14

PointsBet odds: England $6 (+16.5 $1.90) Australia $1.13 (-16.5 $1.90)

Isabelle Kelly of the Australian Jillaroos makes a break. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Women's Pacific Cup

Australia vs. New Zealand

Sunday 9th November 1:35pm (AEDT)

CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

Australia: 1. Tamika Upton 2. Julia Robinson 3. Isabelle Kelly 4. Tiana Penitani 5. Jakiya Whitfeld 6. Ali Brigginshaw 7. Jesse Southwell 8. Ellie Johnston 9. Olivia Higgins 10. Jessika Elliston 11. Kezie Apps 12. Yasmin Clydsdale 13. Olivia Kernick Bench: 14. Quincy Dodd 15. Keilee Joseph 16. Jessica Sergis 17. Rima Butler Reserves: 18. Sarah Togatuki 19. Abbi Church 20. Jocelyn Kelleher

New Zealand: 1. Apii Nicholls 2. Tysha Ikenasio 3. Mele Hufanga 4. Abigail Roache 5. Shanice Parker 6. Ash Quinlan 7. Raecene McGregor 8. Angelina Teakaraanga Katoa 9. Brooke Anderson 10. Tiana Davison 11. Annessa Biddle 12. Otesa Pule 13. Georgia Hale Bench: 14. Tyla King 15. Shaniece Monschau 16. Alexis Tauaneai 17. Ivana Lauitiiti Reserves: 18. Shakira Baker 19. Patricia Maliepo 20. Trinity Tauaneai

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Verdict: The Jillaroos were given a real test last week in their clash with the Kiwi Ferns in Auckland. Jessica Sergis crossed for the first try of the match after 31 minutes of genuine slog. The try to Abbi Church just after halftime was the last for Australia, but it was enough for them to hold on for the hard-fought victory.

Back on home soil they a will be well aware that this final will not be handed to them. Star fullback Tamika Upton returns from injury and will make a huge difference to the way the Jillaroos attack the wall of Kiwi Ferns defenders. Her acceleration through half gaps creates tries out of nothing. If not scoring herself, her presence creates opportunities for the outside backs.

Australia will need to cut down on their errors, win the arm-wrestle in the middle and let the backs sing.

Tip: Australia by 18

PointsBet odds: Australia $1.17 (-14.5 $1.90) New Zealand $5 (+14.5 $1.90)

Payne Haas of Toa Samoa charges into the New Zealand defence during the Pacific Championships. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Pacific Cup

New Zealand vs. Toa Samoa

Sunday 9th November 4:05pm (AEDT)

CommBanks Stadium, Parramatta

New Zealand: 1. Keano Kini 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 5. Casey McLean 6. Dylan Brown 7. Kieran Foran 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Moses Leota 11. Briton Nikora 12. Isaiah Papali'i 13. Joseph Tapine Bench: 14. Te Maire Martin 15. Naufahu Whyte 16. Erin Clark 17. Xavier Willison Reserves: 18. Scott Sorensen 19. Zach Dockar-Clay 20. Josiah Karapani

Toa Samoa 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 2. Brian To'o 3. Izack Tago 4. Deine Mariner 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Jarome Luai 8. Francis Molo 9. Jazz Tevaga 10. Payne Haas 11. Jaydn Su'A 12. Simi Sasagi 13. Junior Paulo Bench: 14. Chanel Harris-Tavita 15. Benaiah Ioelu 16. Terrell May 17. Josh Papali'i Reserves: 18. Ata Mariota 19. Ativalu Lisati 20. Clayton Faulalo 21. Lyhkan King-Togia

Officials

Referee: Ashley Klein Touchies: Drew Oultram, Dave Munro Bunker: Chris Butler

Verdict: New Zealand were expected to have a tough encounter last week with Tonga, but proved a bit too sharp out wide, with Keano Kini and Casey McLean shredding the Tonga defence. Samoa similarly had little trouble defeating Tonga the week before.

The Kiwis faced Samoa in the opening clash of this competition and were much more composed and made far fewer errors to finish on top. Samoa would have been very disappointed with that effort and would have worked on their discipline through the victory over Tonga.

Expect a much-improved effort from Samoa in the final, but this Kiwi backline, from Kieran Foran through Dylan Brown and all the way to Kini is capable of putting on tries at will. With James Fisher-Harris and Joseph Tapine leading the way up front, the Kiwis should finish on top.

PointsBet odds: New Zealand $1.62 (-3.5 $1.85) Samoa $2.30 (+3.5 $1.95)

Tip: New Zealand by 10