Eliesa Katoa's three head knocks in the space of 90 minutes could prompt the NRL into a rethink of warm-up surveillance, as the Tonga star continues to recover from surgery in an Auckland hospital.

Katoa is expected to spend the rest of the week in New Zealand after suffering a brain bleed and seizures following his side's Pacific Cup loss to the Kiwis.

The NRL is continuing to gather information, in particular on the accidental hit to the head Katoa copped in a warm up from teammate Lehi Hopoate.

Tonga officials conducted an on-field check of Katoa after the blow, but deemed he did not require a full head injury assessment.

The 25-year-old was later taken for a HIA after a clash in the first half, before copping another head knock in the second stanza.