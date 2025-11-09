Open Extended Reactions

New Zealand have come over the top of Samoa to win back the Pacific Cup, proving they shouldn't be the forgotten team of rugby league with a 36-14 victory.

Down 14-6 at halftime at CommBank Stadium on Sunday, the Kiwis ran in five unanswered second-half tries to deny Samoa a maiden international trophy.

Erin Clark was brilliant and Naufahu Whyte all powerful up front for New Zealand, allowing Kieran Foran to go out a winner after 16 years in the black and white.

Dylan Brown also set up three tries, taking man-of-the-match honours and again showing what he can bring Newcastle when he joins the Knights next year on the NRL's richest ever contract.

It has not been lost on Kiwi players through this tournament that they have almost become the forgotten country in international rugby league.

With all the focus on the rise of Samoa and Tonga in recent years, New Zealand have almost slipped out of the conversation regarding World Cup contenders next year.

But Sunday was a clear reminder that Stacey Jones' men should not be overlooked, especially with New Zealand having also beaten Australia 30-0 in the final two years ago.

New Zealand have come over the top of Samoa to win back the Pacific Cup, proving they shouldn't be the forgotten team of rugby league with a 36-14 victory. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

After outlasting Samoa and thrashing Tonga to make this year's final, the Kiwis had to do it the hard way in the decider.

Both teams' packs battered each other early on, with Payne Haas and Francis Molo going at the Kiwis in an engrossing first half.

It was also Samoa who took their chances early, with Jarome Luai sending Brian To'o over for one try and Simi Sasagi claiming a 70-metre intercept for another.

But the signs were there for New Zealand, with Keano Kini dangerous at fullback and Whyte trampling defenders at will at some stages.

And while Whyte scored the Kiwis' only first-half try when Clark went to the line and drew in a defender, the floodgates opened after the break.

Foran and Dylan Brown combined to send over Isaiah Papali'i and reduce the margin to 14-12, before a penalty goal brought New Zealand level.

Clark capped a superb year when he barged through three defenders to make it 20-14, before a James Fisher-Harris charge created the space for Brown to send Casey McLean over.

And by the time Papali'i and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad crossed in the final five minutes, the Kiwis were rocking and Foran was going out a winner.

"It's hard to believe. The boys dug so deep, I knew they would," Foran said.

"I wanted to come in here and try and finish on a high. It's been a tough year (at Gold Coast).

"But to come here and do it with this bunch of boys, it's just the cherry on top."

Samoa were gutsy despite having next to no ball after the break and will remain a threat after next year's World Cup, having reached the final in 2022.

But New Zealand have again proven they should not be discounted, with Jahrome Hughes to return for next year's tournament behind one of the world's best packs.