Jillaroos show their class to defend Pacific Cup

The Jillaroos have sent another reminder of the gap between them and the rest of the world, defending their Pacific Cup crown with a 40-8 win over New Zealand.

One year out from a home World Cup and after a season that began with a 90-4 drubbing of England in Las Vegas, Australia again showed their class on Sunday afternoon.

Tested by New Zealand in a low-scoring 10-4 encounter in Auckland last week, it was entirely different story with a trophy on the line at CommBank Stadium.

Australia led 24-0 after 31 minutes, and while the Kiwi Ferns got two tries back in the second half the hosts never looked like being troubled.

So clear is Australia's dominance, there was barely a celebration from Jillaroos players when the final siren went.

Ellieâ¯Johnston of Australia celebrates with team mates after scoring a try Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Their tries came in every way, with ominous signs from the moment Olivia Kernick slid over under the posts from first receiver in the third minute.

Playing in her first international series Jesse Southwell stood up at halfback, kicking across field for a high-flying Julia Robinson to score.

Quincy Dodd hit Keilee Joseph on the chest to put her through a gaping hole next to the posts for one try, and Ellie Johnston crashed over for another.

And even when New Zealand looked like they were going to post first-half points just before the break, Australia swung the play in their favour.

After Robinson pulled Shanice Parker down in the corner, the Jillaroos went coast-to-coast next set when Jakaya Whitfield stepped into a hole and put Jess Sergis into space.

Tamika Upton also went over for her customary try in the second half, doing so in typical fashion when she dummied to the left and created a hole to run through.

New Zealand were able to go in twice through Parker and Tysha Ikenasio, but by then the contest was effectively over.

And when Robinson crossed for her second on the fulltime siren, the Jillaroos had completed their biggest win over the Kiwi Ferns in three years.

Australia are certain to enter next year's World Cup as the clear favourites, after winning the past three global tournaments and losing just one Test since 2016.

New Zealand will again loom as their biggest challengers, but will need to lift significantly in order to do so.

Samoa have proven in this Pacific Cup they are a team on the improve, after at one stage leading New Zealand 20-0 before being run down.

But even they were beaten 60-0 by Australia a fortnight ago, with no end to the Jillaroos' dominance in sight.