Daly Cherry-Evans will be drawn to face his old club Manly in the opening month of next NRL season, as part of a blockbuster start to the 2026 competition.

The NRL will officially announce their draw for next season on Friday morning, but several components of the first NRL schedule to be constructed using AI can now be revealed.

After Canterbury, St George Illawarra, Newcastle and North Queensland start the season in Las Vegas on February 28, the rest of the opening round is now locked in.

Melbourne will host Parramatta for the first game on Australian soil, as the Storm begin life after Ryan Papenhuyzen on a Thursday night at AAMI Park.

The Warriors get to start their season at home against the Sydney Roosters, where Cherry-Evans is expected to play his first game for the Tricolours.

In the most-anticipated match of the opening round defending-premiers Brisbane face Penrith on the Friday night at Suncorp Stadium, a re-match of this year's epic preliminary final when the Broncos ended Penrith's title defence.

The match will come two weeks after Brisbane return from their World Club Challenge match in England.

Josh Hannay can then begin his tenure as Gold Coast coach against his old club Cronulla at Shark Park on the Saturday evening, after serving as assistant there for the past five seasons.

Jamal Fogarty will also start life against his former club, Manly's halfback lining up against Canberra as the Sea Eagles host the Raiders in the Saturday night fixture.

Big-name South Sydney recruit David Fifita will then return to Queensland to close out the round, with the Rabbitohs to face the Dolphins at Suncorp Stadium.

Daly Cherry-Evans will return to Brookvale Oval in the red, white and blue of the Roosters in Round 4 next season Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Beyond the opening round, Cherry-Evans' return to Brookvale looms as one of the biggest moments of the first month of the season.

The most-capped player in Manly's history with 352 games for the club, Cherry-Evans is slated to face his old club in round four on Thursday March 26.

What reception he receives from Sea Eagles fans at Brookvale will be one of the biggest talking points, after his dramatic exit from the club this year.

Meanwhile, it can also be revealed NSW will host the men's State of Origin series opener on May 27.

Game two will be played in Melbourne on June 27, before a potential decider at Suncorp Stadium on July 8 as Queensland bid to defend the shield.

Women's Origin will kick off in Newcastle on April 30, with no game in Sydney for next year's series and the interstate competition kicking off earlier in 2026.

Suncorp Stadium will host game two on the eve of Magic Round on May 14, before the series finale on the Gold Coast on May 28.

The NRL draw will also have to deal with Penrith, Parramatta, Canterbury and South Sydney being homeless for the opening three rounds with Commbank, Accor and Cbus Super Stadium being used for the women's Asian Cup soccer tournament.

2026 NRL OPENING ROUND

Saturday February 27 (Sunday February 28 AEDT):

Canterbury v St George Illawarra, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Newcastle v North Queensland, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Thursday March 5:

Melbourne v Parramatta, AAMI Park

Friday March 6:

Warriors v Sydney Roosters, Go Media Stadium

Brisbane v Penrith, Suncorp Stadium

Saturday March 7:

Cronulla v Gold Coast, Shark Stadium

Manly v Canberra, 4Pines Park

Sunday March 8:

Dolphins v South Sydney, Suncorp Stadium

STATE OF ORIGIN

Men's:

May 27: Game one, Accor Stadium,

June 18: Game two, MCG

July 8: Game three, Suncorp Stadium

Women's:

April 30: Game one, McDonald Jones Stadium

May 14: Game two, Suncorp Stadium

May 28: Game three, Cbus Super Stadium