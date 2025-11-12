Roosters use Ashes to bring Radley back early

Open Extended Reactions

Victor Radley will only serve half of his 10 NRL game ban with the Sydney Roosters counting the Ashes matches and pre-season fixtures in the star forward's penalty.

The Roosters hit Radley with the hefty suspension without pay after court documents showed the 27-year-old requested cocaine from ex-teammate Brandon Smith.

While Radley wasn't charged by police, the England international was in danger of losing his job after the Tri-colours trumpeted a strict anti-drug policy during the 2025 NRL pre-season.

As well as the ban for bringing the club into disrepute, which cost him close to $100,000, he was fined $30,000 with the money donated to a Sydney hospital.

Radley will be free to play in round six after coach Trent Robinson and chairman Nick Politis agreed to count the recent three-Test Ashes series and two pre-season matches.

Victor Radley will return early for the Sydney Roosters. Photo by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

A certain England selection, the star lock ruled himself out of the three fixtures in September following the turbulent time.

Roosters general manager of football Mitch Aubusson told the Daily Telegraph that Radley made that decision to show his commitment to the NRL club.

"Rads was going to be picked for England and he was desperate to play," Aubusson told the paper on Wednesday.

"There was no pressure from us. He made the decision to put the club first and withdraw from selection. England means a lot to him.

"Plus, he missed out on getting paid for playing in the Test matches. He made the call to do it for the club. That's what the Roosters mean to him.

"No matter what way you look at it, it's still a harsh penalty and a fair whack," Aubusson said.

Radley's early availability is a boost to a Roosters side that will look to build on a 2025 campaign that ended with an elimination-final loss to Cronulla.

Smith, who now plays with South Sydney, is facing allegations of drug supply and providing insider information for betting purposes.

The case has been adjourned until December 4 for mention, with the hooker not expected in court at that time.