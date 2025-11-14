Must-see games of the first four rounds of the 2026 season

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 NRL draw has been released. So, to whet your appetite for the upcoming season, we've picked out the must-see games from the opening four rounds.

Round 1

The Las Vegas slate this season is a bit short on fire power, with the Bulldogs being the only team that made the finals in 2025, and they bombed out in straight sets. They take on the bewildered Dragons, who are already fighting to avoid the 2026 wooden spoon. The other game features the 2025 wooden spoon-winning Knights taking on the disappointing Cowboys, with Dylan Brown's Newcastle debut the most interesting note to that game.

So, Las Vegas aside, there are a couple of games you really should not miss in the opening round.

Melbourne Storm vs. Parramatta Eels - Thursday, March 5

The Storm fell to the Broncos in the Grand Final last season and start next year without Ryan Papenhuyzen at fullback. The Eels finished the season strongly and will be keen to build on that with Mitchell Moses leading the way and one-year signing Jonah Pezet at his side. This will be Pezet's first game against the Storm and he'll be out to prove a point. The Eels will be fired up to make a good early impression, but remember, the Storm have not lost a Round 1 clash in all of Craig Bellamy's coaching tenure.

Eliesa Katoa of the Storm celebrates a try against Parramatta. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Brisbane Broncos vs. Penrith Panthers - Friday, March 6

What a contest this promises to be, the four-straight premier Panthers up against the team that finally ended their reign. The all-conquering Broncos, back from the World Club Challenge in England, will be keen to start the season with a statement at home. They will expect a big crowd in Brisbane to cheer them on against one of the NRL's best teams. The Panthers will be desperate to start the season better than they did last year and with their young backs a lot more experienced, they should put up one hell of a fight.

Honourable mention: Warriors vs. Sydney Roosters - Friday March 6

Round 2

Prepare for what I call form reversal week. Everything we thought we gleaned from the opening round will be thrown completely out the window as teams try desperately to avoid losing the first two games of the season.

Brisbane Broncos vs. Parramatta Eels - Thursday, March 12

Both teams faced torrid starts to the season and will be looking to either extend their winning run to two games or dust themselves off and open the account for the season. This should be another cracking attacking game, in front of a big Suncorp crowd. Fullbacks Reece Walsh for the Broncos and Isaiah Iongi for the Eels are excitement machines who will feed off the sharp work of their halves. The battle up front will also be something you won't want to miss.

Xavier Savage of the Raiders. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

New Zealand Warriors vs. Canberra Raiders - Friday, March 13

The Warriors were well on track to have an incredible 2025 season, until they lost halfback Luke Metcalf and also lost their way. The Raiders finished the season with the minor premiership before failing to go on with it in the finals, not helped by the absence of Ethan Strange for a key clash. This should provide a crucial indication of how well both teams will fair in 2026. Both play expansive football with plenty of risky ball movement. Strap yourself in for a black Friday feast.

Honourable mention: Panthers vs. Sharks - Saturday March 14

Round 3

Teams will be settling into their routines by the time Round 3 rolls around. Some will be comfortable with how they have performed, while others will be desperate to find answers.

Canberra Raiders vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs - Thursday, March 19

The 2026 Thursday night menu continues to impress, this time with the Raiders hosting the Bulldogs. Will the Raiders be on their way towards another Top 4 finish or will the Bulldogs bring them back down to earth. Have the Bulldogs sorted out their own issues by this stage, having returned from Las Vegas to enjoy a bye in Round 2. Who could forget their clash last year when the Raiders had a sizable halftime lead only to be run down by the Stephen Crichton-inspired Bulldogs. This should be another cracker of a game.

Sydney Roosters vs. Penrith Panthers - Friday, March 20

The blockbusters continue with the Daly Cherry-Evans-led Roosters testing their credentials against Nathan Cleary's Panthers. Both teams will have high expectations of the season and by Round 3 would hope to have ironed out some of their early teething problems. Will DCE be clicking for the Chooks? Will the Panthers' exciting outside back be carving up? This is part one of what could be the best Friday night menu of the season.

Reece Walsh won the Clive Churchill Medal with an outstanding performance. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Melbourne Storm vs. Brisbane Broncos - Friday, March 20

You simply can not miss the Grand Final replay, that's a golden rule of every season. The NRL has been kind enough to schedule this clash just three rounds into the competition. The Broncos will have faced a very tough start to their season, with this game in the back of their minds. The Storm similarly will be looking to this clash to exact some vengeance for the Grand Final loss. If it is half as good as the 2026 decider, it will be an absolute treat.

Round 4

By this stage we are well and truly back in the flow of things. Still absolutely clueless about our tipping competitions, with form being very hard to nail down this early. It seems just about any team can win on their day.

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Sydney Roosters - Thursday, March 26

A fourth-straight Thursday night belter. It seems the NRL are really trying to make this Thursday night thing a goer. You can't miss this game for one very obvious reason. After playing his entire career at the Sea Eagles, giving his heart and soul for the club, Daly Cherry Evans returns in a Roosters jersey. No Manly fan would have ever predicted this day would come and it will be interesting to see the packed crowd's reaction. It will also be interesting to see how DCE performs against all his mates.

Canberra Raiders vs Cronulla Sharks - Sunday, March 29

Both of these teams had brilliant 2025 seasons, which ultimately ended in disappointment. They will be looking to do much better at the pointy end of the 2026 season and this game represents an opportunity to stake an early claim over their opponents. The Raiders at home on a Sunday afternoon, a packed crowd, a sprinkling of Sharks fans and a recent history of fierce contests between the two. Don't miss this one.

Honourable mention: Penrith Panthers vs. Parramatta Eels - Saturday March 28