Zac Lomax has been granted a release from the final three years of his NRL contract with Parramatta following speculation the representative winger would defect to R360.

The club on Sunday confirmed Lomax would leave "to pursue opportunities outside the NRL".

His departure follows the exit of Melbourne's star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen, who had also been linked with a move to the breakaway competition set to launch late next year.

Lomax, 26, had joined the Eels from St George Illawarra after the 2024 season on a deal reportedly worth some $700,000 annually.

The NSW Origin gun's release was agreed to by the Eels, on the basis he would not join a rival NRL club without their permission.

There have been reported attempts to lure Brisbane, NSW and Australian star Payne Haas on a salary north of $3 million a season.

Despite Australian Rugby League Commission chief Peter V'landys' attempts to rubbish the concept as a "competition out of a Corn Flakes box", the NRL has threatened players, and their agents, with 10 year bans for defection to the rebel league.

Most major rugby nations, including Australia, are prepared to blacklist players from Test representation if they sign R360 deals.

The privately-owned league, registered to the United Arab Emirates Rugby Federation, is set to feature teams in London, Miami, Tokyo, Dubai, Boston, Cape Town, Lisbon, and Madrid and hold a player draft in July.

Former England rugby star Mike Tindall is the face and co-founder of the competition, which aims to field six male and four female teams in its inaugural season.

Lomax's premature exit frees up space in the salary cap for the Eels, who recently re-signed fellow winger Josh Addo-Carr and have Storm playmaker Jonah Pezet arriving for a one-season cameo before his move to the Broncos.