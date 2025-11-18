Injured Melbourne player Eliesa Katoa has been ruled out of the 2026 NRL season after further testing following brain surgery earlier this month.

The Storm second-rower suffered three head knocks in the space of 90 minutes while playing for Tonga against New Zealand in the Pacific Cup in Auckland.

The 25-year-old required oxygen after he suffered seizure activity on the sidelines and was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery due to bleeding of the brain.

After spending more than two weeks in an Auckland hospital, he is finally back at his Melbourne home.

Storm football manager Frank Ponissi and club doctor Jason Chan accompanied Katoa from New Zealand on the weekend and after undergoing further testing and assessment at a Melbourne hospital, he was released on Tuesday.

Eliesa Katoa of Tonga is attended to by a trainer during the Men's Pacific Championships match. Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Storm boss Justin Rodski said Katoa would continue his recovery from home.

'"Eli's health and wellbeing remain our number one priority," Rodski said in a statement.

"It is great to have him home safely and under the care of our club doctor and local specialists.

"He is improving each day and looking forward to continuing his rehabilitation from home."

While Katoa wants to resume his NRL career, Rodski said it had been decided he wouldn't play in 2026, with no timeline for a possible return to training.

"In consultation with our doctor and neuro specialists, Eli will not return to training this pre-season and won't be available for the 2026 season," Rodski said.

"He has a long road ahead in his recovery and his focus will be on returning to full health before considering any form of return to training.

"Eli is a much loved and respected member of our team and club. The Storm family will rally around him and support him through his recovery."

Melbourne will almost certainly have Katoa's salary wiped from their cap given the injury was suffered in a representative game but the loss is still huge given he's among their best players.

The NRL has conducted an investigation into Tonga's handling of the incidents.

It's understood much of the focus is on whether Katoa should have been cleared to play after suffering a heavy knock in the warm up, which was deemed to not require an HIA.

He then passed an HIA after another knock to the head in the first half, before returning and suffering a third blow that ended his game.

The governing body is yet to make public its findings.