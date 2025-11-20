Open Extended Reactions

Daly Cherry-Evans insists it was only two weeks ago that he truly made the decision to join the Sydney Roosters following an infamously messy split from Manly.

Making his first formal appearance for his new club on Thursday, the veteran was still getting used to wearing another team's jersey after 352 games for the Sea Eagles.

"Individually, very uncomfortable in being in another club's colours, but deep down really satisfied with the decision," Cherry-Evans said.

"I just know how much personal growth is going to be ahead of me this year.

"There's a lot to be excited about."

Cherry-Evans revealed the possibility of retirement had been on his mind throughout a 15th and final season at Manly that was dominated by speculation about his exit.

There was not one specific factor that convinced the most-capped Sea Eagle of all time to ink a one-year Roosters deal a fortnight ago, rather than hang the boots up or explore options elsewhere.

"At different stages it was both (options that I was considering)," said Cherry-Evans, who turns 37 in February.

"I'm no spring chicken, so I wanted to really make sure that if I was going to go around again and put myself really out of my comfort zone, I wanted to make sure I can hold my end of the bargain up.

"The longer it went, the more I got a chance to look and watch (the Roosters) and from there get more confidence. Not just in where I was going, but how I could help.

"I honestly couldn't tell you it was one thing (that sealed the deal), it was a combination of things. I guess that probably reflects me, I'm pretty thought-out in how I go about things."

Cherry-Evans had been linked with the Roosters and Dolphins from early in the 2025 season, though the former only announced his arrival earlier this month.

The playmaker claimed it wasn't much earlier he came to his final decision to join the Roosters, who over-achieved in 2025 following a mass exodus the summer before.

"I only signed, despite what you guys (the media) think, two weeks ago ... I don't think you've actually really decided until you've put pen to paper," Cherry-Evans said.

Cherry-Evans found it "really emotional" saying his final goodbyes to Manly teammates, rejecting speculation a rift had formed in the playing group amid a mixed season of results.

"Because we didn't win, (my exit) became a distraction (to the media). I do feel like the narrative is sometimes pushed to fit the story. I believe you guys got it wrong with that one," he said.

Asked how much former Manly chief executive Tony Mestrov had ultimately been to blame for his decision to leave the club, Cherry-Evans was measured.

"I don't think it's fair to put other people under the bus," he said.

"How it was all managed and why it ended the way it did, they're stories for another day and I think it'd be silly for me to stand here in a Roosters jersey talking about what could have been at Manly."

Cherry-Evans has started more games at halfback than any other player in premiership history but is "not too fussed" if he must play five-eighth and permit Sam Walker to retain the No.7.

Captain James Tedesco is hopeful Hugo Savala will remain at the Roosters long-term despite being ousted from the starting halves to accommodate Cherry-Evans' arrival.

A breakout star of the Roosters' 2025 campaign, Savala is contracted through to the end of next season so can sign with a rival club for 2027 at any time.

"He wants to stay at the club. He's a local junior. It's a great opportunity to learn off one of the great halves of our game," said Tedesco, who himself re-signed through 2027 on Thursday.