Open Extended Reactions

Robert Toia will remain at the Sydney Roosters until the end of 2029, after the Tri-colours ensured the centre would be a key part of their backline transformation.

Already contracted until the end of 2027, Toia on Friday announced a new two-year extension with the Roosters.

The breakout star of this season and Dally M rookie of the year, Toia debuted in the opening round before starring in Queensland's State of Origin series win.

The 21-year-old's re-signing comes as the Roosters prepare for changes to their backline, with Mark Nawaqanitawase returning to rugby in 2027 and Daniel Tupou aged 34.

Manly centre Reuben Garrick is expected to sign with the Roosters for 2027 after knocking back an offer from the Sea Eagles.

Robert Toia of the Roosters catches the ball. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Fellow Sea Eagle Tommy Talau is also expected to join the Roosters next season after he and Manly were unable to find middle ground on a deal for 2026.

By the time Toia's new contract ends in 2029, Roosters fullback James Tedesco will be approaching his 37th birthday.

Toia's brilliant 2025 season came after he had long been heralded as a talent by coach Trent Robinson, while battling two separate ACL ruptures in recent years.

"The Roosters have believed in me from the start and stood by me through some setbacks along the way," Toia said.

"The trust and belief from Robbo, my teammates and everyone at the club ... has always meant a lot to me and made the Roosters feel like home.

"The confidence I took out of 2025 has made me even hungrier to keep improving. I'm so proud to stay a Rooster, and I'll be giving everything I have back to this club."

Fellow Roosters centre Billy Smith is also contracted at the club until the end of 2027, while the luckless Cody Ramsey has started pre-season training after moving from St George Illawarra.

Ramsey has not played in the NRL since falling ill with ulcerative colitis in 2022, but made his return to NSW Cup at the Dragons last season.