Gold Coast signing Lachlan Ilias is determined to win the coveted starting halfback jersey in 2026, having heeded new coach Josh Hannay's words of wisdom.

The challenge is immense for the former South Sydney and St George Illawarra playmaker, after the Titans have just re-signed incumbent No.7 Jayden Campbell on a monster deal through until the end of 2031.

Hannay wants Ilias to have a red-hot crack at his goal to give him a welcome selection headache.

"I've come here with belief. I know what I can do but I know I can do a lot more as well," Ilias told AAP.

"That's something I have spoken about with Josh. He thinks I haven't reached my potential and I agree with that.

"Josh told me to come here and not feel any pressure, to come in nice and relaxed and put my head down and work hard.

"I love my extras and wherever the team needs me to go I will do it but I am definitely going to put my best foot forward for the No.7 jersey."

The 25-year-old's career so far has been one of extreme highs and lows.

Lachlan Ilias has moved to the Gold Coast Titans. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Ilias led the Rabbitohs to a preliminary final in 2022, when he played 26 games for the season. He backed that up playing all 24 matches the following year.

He was dropped early in 2024 then rubbed out for the year after breaking his tibia in NSW Cup after a bad tackle by Warriors player Freddy Lussick.

lias played St George Illawarra's opening seven matches after a fresh start in 2025 then was dropped to NSW Cup and never recalled to their NRL side.

Ilias made recent headlines when he said on the Unscripted Podcast he was not treated fairly at the Dragons, received little feedback and insisted "the best team wasn't picked week-in and week-out".

"I stand by what I said in the podcast, but I am not going to say much more. I'm looking forward to being a Titan in 2026," Ilias said.

There was a silver lining in his 20 games in reserve grade, where he was taken out of his comfort zone and learned plenty about leadership.

"We had a lot of young kids and I took on the role of being a mentor which I am not really used to," he said.

"For me now, I think it is just about taking control.

"At Souths there was the combination of me and Cody Walker. I was still a young kid then but over a couple of years I have developed that skill. There are a lot of good players at the Gold Coast and if I can take control and unlock their skillsets, the sky is the limit for this team."

Ilias said the training and vibe under Hannay had already been a huge boost as the Titans aim to march up the table after finishing 16th in 2025.

"It is a great crew up here and we are all keen to take the club in the right direction," he said.