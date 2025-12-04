Reuben Garrick has followed the trail laid by Daly Cherry-Evans in opting to leave Manly and pen a long-term deal with the Sydney Roosters.

The Roosters confirmed on Thursday that Garrick, who made his NRL debut with the Sea Eagles in 2019, will head to Moore Park in 2027.

Garrick has signed a three-year deal with the Roosters, who confirmed the long-anticipated capture of former Manly skipper Cherry-Evans last month.

Reuben Garrick will depart Manly at the end of next season. Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

Cherry-Evans has signed a year-long contract but has an option in his deal which could allow him to play on into 2027.

The loss of the 27-year-old Garrick, meanwhile, will be a blow for Manly.

Garrick has shown plenty of versatility across more than 150 games for the Sea Eagles, playing as a winger or centre and an occasional fullback.

Garrick has also established himself as one of the NRL's most-reliable goalkickers in his time at Brookvale Oval.

The outside back currently sits third in Manly's all-time points standings and will likely surpass Jamie Lyon in the 2026 NRL season.

Garrick's arrival at the Roosters will go some way to offsetting the pending exit of Mark Nawaqanitawase, who will return to rugby union in 2027.

Veteran Tongan Test winger Daniel Tupou, who turns 35 next year, is also off contract at the end 2026.