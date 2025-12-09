Open Extended Reactions

Canterbury have kept Viliame Kikau out of the Perth Bears' clutches by signing the second-rower to a new two-year deal.

Kikau had been one of the highest-quality forwards on the market for 2027, when the Bears enter the competition, and had been free to negotiate with rivals since November.

But the new deal will keep the dual premiership winner at the Bulldogs until at least the end of 2028, by which time he will be 33.

Kikau has become prized by coach Cameron Ciraldo for his leadership qualities, filling in as captain when Stephen Crichton was unavailable in 2025.

He notably refused to have scans on a facial injury in September to remain available for the Bulldogs' finals campaign, which ended with a semi-final loss to his former club Penrith.

"I'm very happy to be staying at the Bulldogs," Kikau said.

"I love being part of what we're building here. We've made great progress over the past couple of years, but we want to achieve more - I want to help this club win its next premiership."

Viliame Kikau of the Bulldogs in action against the Warriors. Matt King/Getty Images

Kikau has played 54 games for the Bulldogs since arriving for an injury-plagued first season in 2023 and was the club's player of the year the following season.

He has become known for his high-quality ball-running and effort areas, especially charge-downs, across 177 NRL games.

Kikau's deal looms as yet another blow at the recruitment table for the Bears, who are yet to land a marquee on-field signing for their 2027 debut.

Scott Sorensen, Siua Wong, Keaon Koloamatangi and Angus Crichton are among other top-line forwards without deals beyond 2026.

Kikau's former Bulldogs teammate Toby Sexton will join the Bears for their first season after a one-year stint in the Super League.

The Bulldogs have welcomed former Newcastle prop Leo Thompson to the club for 2027 as they look to improve on this season's third-placed finish.