Parramatta have locked in Isaiah Iongi as their long-term fullback, making him the first player at the club signed through until the start of next decade.

Already contracted until 2027, Iongi on Wednesday confirmed a new three-year extension that will keep him at the Eels until the end of 2030.

The move ensures he will be a key fixture of Jason Ryles' tenure at the club, after Parramatta released Clint Gutherson last summer to make way for Iongi at No.1.

The 22-year-old was then Parramatta's rookie of the year with eight tries in 2025, prompting the latest extension.

Isaiah Iongi will take the No. 1 jersey at Parramatta. Phil Walter/Getty Images

"This past year has been surreal, I came to Parramatta for an opportunity and now it's become home," Iongi said.

"I've built a great connection with Jason Ryles, the coaching staff, my teammates, and everyone at the club, and I'm grateful for the faith they've shown in me.

"We've grown so much as a team over the past year, and I can't wait to keep building our future together at this club."

Iongi's new deal makes him the longest-signed player on the Eels' roster, taking him past Mitch Moses and Tallyn da Silva, who are signed until 2029.

After debuting at Penrith, Iongi was one of the first signings the Eels made in 2024 after announcing Ryles would take charge of the club last season.

He grew in confidence as the year went on, busting more than four tackles per game and laying on 12 tries before debuting for Tonga in the Pacific Cup.

"Isaiah has developed into an important member of the team and has settled into the club and our environment very well since he arrived last year," Eels football boss Mark O'Neill said.

"With his positive mindset, strong work ethic and desire to improve, we see him as a long-term leader at the Eels.

"Jason, the coaches and the rest of the club are incredibly excited to see him continue to evolve over the coming years."