Perth have pulled off their first real signings coup, beating out interest from several clubs to land Penrith prop Liam Henry on a four-year deal, but the bigger move could be the acquisition of Tino Fa'asuamaleaui's brother, Iszac.

A long-time target, Henry is the first player to commit to the Bears who holds an NRL contract with a rival club for next season.

It came as Perth bosses also confirmed Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui on a two-year deal, in what could become a potential selling point to his brother, Tino.

Five-and-a-half weeks after being able to enter the player market, Perth now have six players signed for their debut season in 2027.

The majority of those will come via the Super League, with halfback Toby Sexton headlining a list of signings who left the NRL this year.

But Henry is the first major win for the Bears, having lured the premiership-winning front-rower away from Penrith with up to four other clubs also showing interest.

Highly regarded by the Panthers, Henry's rising stocks were always set to make it difficult for Penrith to keep him given their disciplined salary-cap model.

It is understood Perth were able to offer far more than any other club, viewing Henry as a long-term leader of their pack.

Prop Liam Henry has signed a four-year deal with the Perth Bears. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Bears coach Mal Meninga on Wednesday labelled Henry "one of the most exciting middle-forward prospects in the NRL", after his 50 games for the Panthers.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to be a part of history and continue my career with the Perth Bears from 2027," Henry said.

"It's not every day you get the chance to be a part of a new team in a new city and it's that opportunity that excites me the most."

Henry's signing comes as Penrith again face a battle to hang onto their premiership-winning talent over the next 12 months.

Lindsay Smith, Scott Sorensen and Luke Garner are all off contract at the end of next season, making them free agents since the start of last month.

Meanwhile Fa'asuamaleaui's signing comes after the Bears have made no secret of their desire to lure his brother Tino west.

The Gold Coast captain has an option to leave the Titans at the end of next year, and is keen to see how the club looks under new coach Josh Hannay.

Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui himself finished at Gold Coast at the end of last season, before the forward moved to Catalans in the Super League for 2026.

Perth have missed out in the pursuit of two other Titans stars, with Jayden Campbell and Beau Fermor both opting to say on the Gold Coast last month.

The 18th franchise have signed Sexton, English centre Harry Newman, ex-Canterbury forward Luke Smith and Tanzanian-born Emarly Bitungane from the Super League.