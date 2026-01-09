Open Extended Reactions

The Dolphins' injury curse has struck again with hooker Jeremy Marshall-King out for up to four months after suffering a knee injury at his home.

The 30-year-old New Zealand international slipped over accidentally and injured a meniscus and has already undergone surgery.

He is not expected back until mid to late April in a huge blow to the Dolphins in their quest to play finals for the first time.

Last year they were without star forwards Tom Flegler (shoulder), Tom Gilbert (pectoral/shoulder), Daniel Saifiti (shoulder) and Max Plath (knee) for most or all of the year.

The former three are slated to be back for round one with Plath aiming for a round-three return.

Dolphins head of performance Jeremy Hickmans said Marshall-King's surgery was successful and he would now begin his rehabilitation.

"The timeline will be dependent on how that rehabilitation progresses and he is certainly going to miss some games at the start of the season," Hickmans said.

"But if all goes well he will be a chance to return somewhere around our first bye in round six."

Marshall-King is a key figure in the Dolphins attack with his dummy-half scoots and guile around the ruck a platform for much of their good work with the ball.

The Dolphins do have options to cover for Marshall-King with Plath, Donoghoe and young gun John Fineanganofo all able to play at dummy- half.

With Plath not available in the early rounds it means Fijian international Donoghoe is the red-hot favourite to start at hooker.

The versatile 24-year-old had a breakout season in 2025 and took out the best forward and most consistent award at the club's presentation night.

He was equally as dangerous at hooker, lock or off the bench and has returned to preseason training in peak condition, winning the club's beep test on Tuesday in the first main session of the year.

Due to his ability to also play in the halves, Donoghoe has an elite passing game and also is a tough customer who relishes the grind in the middle of the park.