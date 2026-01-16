Wests Tigers lose another Campbelltown product

Luke Laulilii will become the next Campbelltown junior to leave Wests Tigers, signing with forthcoming NRL franchise Perth for 2027.

The outside back is the 13th signing announced by the NRL's newest team, joining the likes of Toby Sexton, Tyran Wishart and Nick Meaney at Mal Meninga's side.

The 19-year-old is the Bears' youngest recruit to date and has signed a two-year deal.

The Tigers had big raps on Laulilii, captain of their Harold Matthews side in 2023, but have now watched him become the latest highly-rated Campbelltown product to exit.

Lachlan Galvin and Tallyn Da Silva, also from the region and rated stars of the future, left midway through 2025 amid intense media attention.

Luke Laulilii of the Tigers scores a try Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

The departures come as the Tigers prepare to lay stronger foundations in what is considered one of Sydney's fastest-growing areas.

The region's talent pool is seen as key to the Tigers' hopes of regenerating into a premiership force following more than 10 years out of the finals.

The club opened an office in Campbelltown last year and is expected to increase the number of home games there in 2027 as Leichhardt Oval undergoes upgrades.

Campbelltown Stadium will be refurbished in 2028 but host at least seven Tigers games the following season.

Meninga lauded the arrival of Laulilii, who will remain at the Tigers in 2026.

"Luke is a very talented and athletic outside back who will provide us plenty of options," he said.

"He is a fantastic finisher and strong defender. I'm sure he will continue to develop this season and look forward to welcoming him and his family over to WA."

Laulilii has played nine NRL games since making his first-grade debut in 2024.

His brother, Kit Laulilii, remains contracted with the Tigers.