Eels take Lomax to court after collapse in Storm talks

Open Extended Reactions

NRL club Parramatta are on a courtroom collision course with Zac Lomax, with the Eels set to take their former winger to the NSW Supreme Court following his botched move to rugby union competition R360.

The NSW State of Origin star had been in talks to sign with the Melbourne Storm over recent weeks after he was granted a release from Parramatta at the end of last season to pursue an R360 contract.

Parramatta are seeking legal action on Lomax. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Parramatta claim that as part of agreeing to release Lomax from his contract, they would not let the goalkicking outside back join a rival NRL club without their permission until 2028.

On Thursday the Eels released a statement saying mediation talks with Lomax and the Storm had broken down, prompting them to take the 26-year-old to court.

"It is disappointing that we have reached this position, but we have an obligation to the club's stakeholders to protect the contractual rights of our club," Eels chairman Matthew Beach said in a statement.

Lomax looked all set to join the breakaway rugby union competition, but when R360's kick-off date was pushed back from 2026 to 2028, he was left in limbo.

Editor's Picks Papenhuyzen reveals moment he pulled pin on NRL AAP

The former St George Illawarra star then became an obvious target for Melbourne, who have farewelled Ryan Papenhuyzen and Nelson Asofa-Solomona since their grand final loss to Brisbane.

The Eels, however, have stood their ground over the terms of Lomax's release and have said they would only waive their agreement with the winger if they were properly compensated by Melbourne.

There has been widespread talk the Storm would release players in order to get Lomax out of his contractual bind with the Eels.

"The guiding position of our club has been to ensure a fair exchange of value for our football program in circumstances where the Storm are attempting to obtain the benefit," Beach said.

"Zac had legal representation during the negotiations of his release.

"Zac accepted those conditions on the basis that he told us that his interests were focused on pursuing opportunities with rugby union, particularly R360.

"The release documentation was registered with the NRL. The NRL are aware of the conditions associated with the release.

"Our club believes in the importance of observing contractual obligations."

The Eels have appointed Arthur Moses to lead their case, which is listed for Friday at the NSW Supreme Court.