Ex-Roosters skipper spared more jail for drug offences

Open Extended Reactions

A former rugby league player fresh out of prison for attempted cocaine smuggling has been spared a return to jail for decade-old offences.

Former Sydney Roosters skipper John Tobin, 66, walked out of Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday after admitting he committed multiple drug offences in 2014.

Former Sydney Roosters skipper John Tobin has avoided going back to jail for more drug offences. Photo: Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

The veteran of 125 games for the Tri-Colours in the 1980s appeared in court after being released on parole from a NSW prison last June following a lengthy jail term.

He had served eight-and-a-half years for his role in multiple attempts to import a total of 1.4 tonnes of cocaine into Australia by boat.

"Desperate men do desperate things," Tobin told AAP in an interview late last year.

Editor's Picks Date set for Lomax-Eels courtroom showdown AAP

Tobin on Wednesday pleaded guilty to nine counts including supplying drugs and possessing the equivalent of 134 grams of cocaine contained in 220g of substance.

Tobin committed the offences in Queensland between May and October 2014, which included collecting drugs at a BP service station, Justice Rebecca Treston heard.

Police raided Tobin's house and found 134g of cocaine after the syndicate leader's electronic communications were intercepted, crown prosecutor Erin Hanlon said.

"The most serious offence was in 2014 when he agreed to hold a large quantity of dangerous drugs while (his co-offender) was overseas."

Tobin was granted bail at the time but went on to participate in major cocaine smuggling attempts.

STAY IN THE KNOW WITH ESPN Stay across all the big sports news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

He was present on two boat trips out to sea from Sydney in a bid to pick up drugs from container ships and "narco-submarines" from South America.

They were trying to import cocaine in quantities up to 500kg along with 28kg of heroin.

Tobin and other co-offenders were able to take possession of 500 packages of cocaine on a third attempt in December 2016.

"I wasn't a ringleader. Just another f***wit on the boat," Tobin told AAP last year.

He was arrested on Christmas Day 2016 after police intercepted the group offloading duffel bags full of drugs at a Sydney harbour boat ramp.

"He was told he would be paid 10kg of cocaine or the equivalent in cash," Ms Hanlon said on Wednesday.

Sending Tobin back to prison would be "crushing" for him, Justice Treston heard.

"He has certainly served a long sentence and seen the error of his ways," defence barrister Remy Kurz said.

Justice Treston said she accepted Tobin had an abusive childhood and had been addicted to alcohol and intravenous drugs for decades.

"Your lengthy custody in NSW was characterised by unfortunate things happening to you in terms of severe and persistent bullying," she said.

"Although you found adjustment back into the community quite difficult ... you have demonstrated a genuine attempt to put yourself back onto a different path."

Tobin was sentenced to a four years' jail that was immediately and wholly suspended.

Justice Treston told Tobin he would face a return to custody in both NSW and Queensland if he committed further offences.

Tobin left court with family and supporters.