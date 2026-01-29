Fresh stoush in Lomax courtroom battle with Eels

Open Extended Reactions

Documents have been provided to four-time NRL premiers Parramatta as part of their bid to stop Origin star Zac Lomax jumping ship to rivals Melbourne Storm.

Parramatta Eels have got their hands on emails sent by the lawyer of former winger Zac Lomax but cannot - for now - see nine emails sent to his player's agent.

Zac Lomax made it just one year into his five year deal at the Eels. Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

The 26-year-old was granted a release from his four-year contract at the end of last season to pursue a contract with the rugby union competition R360, only for that competition to fall over.

As preparations were made for an urgent two-day hearing in the NSW Supreme Court weeks out from the 2026 season, Lomax's barrister told the court on Thursday subpoenaed documents from Lomax's solicitor Ramy Qutami about the player's exit were being provided to the Eels.

A claim of legal privilege has been made over nine emails between Mr Qutami and Lomax's agent Clinton Schifcofske, however, preventing their release unless the court makes a further order.

Melbourne Storm was granted extra time to return documents related to its courting of Lomax, having initially been required to return by Thursday.

The club now has until Monday.

Highlighting the rush to prepare for the February 12 and 13 hearing, Lomax's side was already "deep in our preparations" for evidence to be called by their witnesses, Adam Casselden SC said.

A further directions hearing will be held on Tuesday.

The Eels are expected to serve written submissions two days later, with Lomax's due on February 10.

Parramatta's high-profile barrister Arthur Moses SC last week said the anticipated key issue would be whether the condition restraining Lomax from playing for other clubs was valid and enforceable

Whether Parramatta will claim Lomax made misleading statements before securing his release for the R360 competition remains to be seen.

Top brass at the club have previously said the legal action was triggered by a stalemate in mediation talks with Lomax and the Storm.

After the postponement of the R360 competition, the former St George Illawarra star became an obvious target for Melbourne, who have farewelled Ryan Papenhuyzen and Nelson Asofa-Solomona since their grand final loss to Brisbane.

The Eels have said they would only waive their agreement with the winger if properly compensated by Melbourne.

Lomax, a three-cap Australian international who scored five tries in six Origin games for the Blues, only joined the Eels for the 2025 season after seeking a release from the final two seasons of his contract with the Dragons.

His exit from the Red V appeared to stem from his dissatisfaction with being moved from the centres to the wing by St George Illawarra coach Shane Flanagan.

The Eels meanwhile have missed finals three years in a row after a string of appearances from 2019 to 2022 culminated in a grand final loss to titans Penrith.

The NRL season kicks off on March 1 in Las Vegas, with the first Australian match on March 5 between Storm and Eels.