Times confirmed for Las Vegas opening NRL round

The NRL have announced the details of the opening round matches, to be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, on February 28, 2026.

The rugby league action kicks off at 4:00pm local time (11:00am on Sunday, February 29 AEDT), with a battle between Super League big guns, Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos.

The 2026 NRL season begins with the Newcastle Knights, showcasing star recruit Dylan Brown, taking on the North Queensland Cowboys with their new hooker Reed Mahoney, at 6:15pm local (1:15pm Sunday, February 29 AEDT).

The action wraps up with the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs tackling old foes St George Illawarra Dragons, kicking off at 8:30pm local (3:30pm Sunday, February 29 AEDT).

All three games will be broadcast live in Australia on Fox Sports, with Channel 9 showing the Bulldogs vs. Dragons clash on free-to-air.