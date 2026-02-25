NRL 2026 team-by-team season preview

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 NRL season kicks off this weekend under the bright lights of Las Vegas, with a double-header at Allegiant Stadium.

The Brisbane Broncos will set out in their title defence the following week with every other team keen to knock them over. There are plenty of improving clubs lining up, waiting for their shot at premiership glory.

We go through each team, look at their best lineups, where we think they will finish the season, and the odds on offer. Make sure you're prepared for the start of the 2026 NRL season.

Brisbane Broncos

Home Ground: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Coach: Michael Maguire

What a torrid early test the Broncos face to defend their premiership crown. The Panthers, Eels, Storm and Dolphins, will all offer their own challenges. Still, the reigning premiers are always set to be tested, as everyone else wants to knock them over. The Broncos have managed to retain the majority of their 2025 squad, but it will be interesting to see whether news of Payne Haas' signing with the Rabbitohs will dampen morale at all. They have also lost the young halfback they would have been lining up to eventually replace veteran Adam Reynolds. Can the Broncos build their own dynasty?

Best side: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Jesse Arthars 3. Gehamat Shibasaki 4. Kotoni Staggs 5. Deine Mariner 6. Ezra Mam 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Xavier Willison 9. Ben Hunt 10. Payne Haas 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan Bench: 14. Billy Walters 15. Corey Jensen 16. Jack Gosiewski 17. Ben Talty

Biggest loss: Coby Black Biggest gain: Tom Duffy

First five: Panthers (H), Eels (H), Storm (A), Dolphins (H), Titans (A)

Last year's ladder finish: 4th (Premiers)

Predicted 2026 finish: 3rd

PointsBet odds: Premiers $5.50, Top 4: $1.65, Final 8: $1.13, Most Losses: $251

Canberra Raiders

Home ground: GIO Stadium Canberra

Coach: Ricky Stuart

The Raiders shocked everyone last season in taking out the Minor Premiership. They weren't able to convert that success once the finals started, but they have the majority of their squad lining up to take another shot at it. The big loss will be halfback Jamal Fogarty, but they do have a formidable halves pairing in the two Ethans. If it was hard to imagine them finishing atop the ladder last season, then of course it is hard to see them repeating the performance, but they did prove themselves to be a very dangerous opponent, one that will not be taken lightly by anyone this year.

Best side: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Ethan Sanders 8. Josh Papalii 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Zac Hosking 13. Corey Horsburgh Bench: 14. Jayden Brailey 15. Simi Sasagi 16. Jake Clydsdale 17. Morgan Smithies

Biggest loss: Jamal Fogarty Biggest gain: Coby Black

First five: Sea Eagles (A), Warriors (A), Bulldogs (H), Sharks (H), Knights (A)

Last year's ladder finish: 1st

Predicted 2026 finish: 7th

PointsBet odds: Premiers: $15, Top 4: $3.25, Final 8: $1.70, Most Losses: $41

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

Home Grounds: Accor Stadium, Belmore Sports Ground.

Coach: Cameron Ciraldo

There really is no such thing as an easy game in the NRL, but the Bulldogs face a rather cushy start to the season and would be hoping to win at least three of the first four games they play, to add to their early bye. The club still has a halves problem, with neither Lachie Galvin nor Matt Burton a true halfback. They have also lost front-row muscle recruit Leo Thompson to injury for the first 10 weeks of the season. During their trial victory over Newcastle, Matt Burton left the field in the first half with a hamstring concern. Veteran halfback Sean O'Sullivan came on and controlled the game nicely. With injured half of the future Mitchell Woods an unknown quantity, O'Sullivan at half could well be the Bulldogs' best bet.

Best side: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Bronson Xerri 3. Stephen Crichton 4. Matt Burton 5. Jacob Kiraz 6. Lachlan Galvin 7. Sean O'Sullivan 8. Leo Thompson 9. Bailey Hayward 10. Max King 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Kurt Mann Bench: 14. Jack Todd 15. Sitili Tupouniua 16. Josh Curran 17. Harry Hayes

Biggest loss: Reed Mahoney Biggest gain: Leo Thompson

First five: Dragons (LV), BYE, Raiders (A), Knights (H), Rabbitohs (A)

Last year's ladder finish: 3rd

Predicted 2026 finish: 2nd

PointsBet odds: Premiers: $11, Top 4: $3.10, Final 8: $1.55, Most Losses: $51

Cronulla Sharks

Home Ground: PointsBet Stadium (Shark Park)

Coach: Craig Fitzgibbon

The Sharks were agonisingly close last season, falling one game short of the Grand Final after beating the Roosters and Raiders before finding the Storm one hurdle too many. Concerningly they have made no real changes to their squad from last year, once again putting their trust in players emerging from their juniors. Are they able to win a premiership with basically the same squad?

Best side: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sam Stonestreet 3. Jesse Ramien 4. KL Iro 5. Sione Katoa 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Oregon Kaufusi 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Jesse Colquhoun Bench: 14. Billy Burns 15. Siosifa Talakai 16. Thomas Hazelton 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele

Biggest loss: Daniel Atkinson Biggest gain: -

First five: Titans (H), Panthers (A), Dolphins (H), Raiders (A), Warriors (H)

Last year's ladder finish: 5th

Predicted 2026 finish: 10th

PointsBet odds: Premiers: $15, Top 4: $3.50, Final 8: $1.65, Most Losses: $51

Dolphins

Home Ground: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe

Coach: Kristian Woolf

The Dolphins continue their quest for a first finals appearance. They welcome Thomas Flegler back from a long injury break and have added Broncos and Queensland back Selwyn Cobbo to their ranks. They start the season with a mixed bag of opponents and will be looking for a strong start. During the offseason the Dolphins had a clean out, as coach Kristian Woolf stamped his mark on the squad; could this be the year they break into the finals?

Best side: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jake Averillo 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Daniel Saifiti 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Thomas Flegler 11. Tom Gilbert 12. Felise Kaufusi 13. Max Plath. Bench: 14. Kurt Donoghoe 15. Francis Molo 16. Morgan Knowles 17. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

Biggest loss: Josh Kerr Biggest gain: Selwyn Cobbo

First five: Rabbitohs (H), Titans (H), Sharks (A), Broncos (A), Sea Eagles (H)

Last year's ladder finish: 9th

Predicted 2026 finish: 6th

PointsBet odds: Premiers: $21, Top 4: $4.50, Final 8: $1.85, Most Losses: $26

Gold Coast Titans

Home Ground: Cbus Super Stadium

Coach: Josh Hannay

The Des Hasler era is over as the Titans continue their eternal pursuit of success. It is now up to Josh Hannay to overcome the curse of the coast, and build himself a decent football team. There have been a lot of players pack their bags over the offseason, with no big-name replacements, but often a new coach and a few key roster changes can make a world of difference. Players like Luke Sommerton and Kurtis Morrin are no-nonsense, 110 percenters who will run through walls for their new coach and club. It is hard to see them making the finals this year, but they should improve.

Best side: 1. Keano Kini 2. Max Feagai 3. Phillip Sami 4. Brian Kelly 5. Jojo Fifita 6. AJ Brimson 7. Jayden Campbell 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Sam Verrills 10. Jaimin Jolliffe 11. Kurtis Morrin 12. Beau Fermor 13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Bench: 14. Luke Sommerton 15. Klese Haas 16. Josh Patston 17. Chris Randall

Biggest loss: David Fifita Biggest gain: Max Feagai

First five: Sharks (A), Dolphins (A), Cowboys (A), Dragons (H), Broncos (H)

Last year's ladder finish: 16th

Predicted 2026 finish: 14th

PointsBet odds: Premiers: $67, Top 4: $17, Final 8: $5.50, Most Losses: $4

Manly Sea Eagles

Home Ground: 4 Pines Park, Brookvale

Coach: Anthony Seibold

The Daly Cherry-Evans era is over, with the veteran halfback leaving the peninsula to join the Roosters. In his place will be Raiders half Jamal Fogarty, who will need to combine with Luke Brooks to steer the Sea Eagles around the park. Fogarty proved himself more than capable as he led the Raiders to the minor premiership last year. Each year we ask the pivotal question: Can Tom Trbojevic remain healthy? Regardless it is hard to see them faring any better than last season.

Best side: 1. Lehi Hopoate 2. Reuben Garrick 3. Tom Trbojevic 4. Tolutau Koula 5. Jason Saab 6. Luke Brooks 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Siosiua Taukeiaho 9. Zach Dockar-Clay 10. Taniela Paseka 11. Kobe Hetherington 12. Haumole Olakau'atu 13. Jake Trbojevic Bench: 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Nathan Brown 16. Ben Trbojevic 17. Simione Laiafi

Biggest loss: Daly Cherry-Evans Biggest gain: Jamal Fogarty

First five: Raiders (H), Knights (H), BYE, Roosters (H), Dolphins (A)

Last year's ladder finish: 10th

Predicted 2026 finish: 13th

PointsBet odds: Premiers $41, Top 4: $8, Final 8: $2.75, Most Losses: $10

Melbourne Storm

Home Ground: AAMI Park, Melbourne

Coach: Craig Bellamy

Coach Craig Bellamy remains at the helm, with his open-ended contract a well deserved reward for his incredible ongoing success at the club. One win away from another premiership last season, 2027 promises to be more of a challenge, with some key players departing. Ryan Papenhuyzen is the biggest loss, but his absence allows exciting fullback Sua Fa'alogo to embed himself in the side. Jonah Pezet has gone and his utility value may be missed should injuries join State of Origin in depleting the Storm during the season, while star winger Xavier Coates will miss the first couple of months through injury. Still, the Storm never seem to struggle.

Best side: 1. Sua Fa'alogo 2. Xavier Coates 3. Nick Meaney 4. Jack Howarth 5. Will Warbrick 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Josh King 9. Harry Grant 10. Stefano Utoikamanu 11. Ativalu Lisati 12. Shawn Blore 13. Trent Loiero Bench: 14. Tyran Wishart 15. Joe Chan 16. Josiah Pahulu 17. Alec MacDonald

Biggest loss: Ryan Papenhuyzen Biggest gain: Jack Hetherington

First five: Eels (H), Dragons (A), Broncos (H), Cowboys (A), Panthers (A)

Last year's ladder finish: 2nd (Runners-up)

Predicted 2026 finish: 8th

PointsBet odds: Premiers: $7.50, Top 4: $1.90, Final 8: $1.25, Most Losses: $251

Newcastle Knights

Home Ground: McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Coach: Justin Holbrook

The Knights have made the key purchases of Dylan Brown and Sandon Smith to reinvigorate their spine after finishing last season with the wooden spoon. They also sacked head coach Adam O'Brien and brought in Justin Holbrook. They have a strong and loyal supporter base who deserve much more than they have produced in recent times, and with the only way being up, the Knights are expected to show much improvement in 2026. With a large proportion of their salary cap running around in the halves and backs, there are some concerns about the potency of their engine room. If the forwards can hold their own and cut down on the errors, the Knights will be hard to stop out wide.

Best side: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Greg Marzhew 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Dominic Young 6. Dylan Brown 7. Sandon Smith 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Tyson Frizell 11. Jermaine McEwen 12. Dylan Lucas 13. Trey Mooney Bench: 14. Fletcher Sharpe 15. Lachlan Crouch 16. Mat Croker 17. Brodie Jones

Biggest loss: Jayden Brailey Biggest gain: Dylan Brown

First five: Cowboys (H), Sea Eagles (A), Warriors (H), Bulldogs (A), Raiders (H)

Last year's ladder finish: 17th

Predicted 2026 finish: 13th

PointsBet odds: Premiers: $81, Top 4: $15, Final 8: $5.50, Most Losses: $4.50

New Zealand Warriors

Home Grounds: Go Media Stadium, Auckland

Coach: Andrew Webster

The Warriors started the 2025 season on fire and looked certain to go deep into the finals, and then, halfback Luke Metcalf did his knee. The wind was knocked out of their sails and they limped home after that. If they can keep their full-strength lineup on the park they will again be tough to beat. They have had a bit of clean out of their squad in the offseason, but haven't signed anyone of note. Their starting lineup is pretty much unchanged, but their depth could again prove to be an issue if injuries raise their ugly heads.

Best side: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Ali Leiataua 4. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 6. Te Maire Martin 7. Luke Metcalf 8. James Fisher-Harris 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Leka Halasima 12. Kurt Capewell 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Chanel Harris-Tavita 15. Marata Niukore 16. Jackson Ford 17. Morgan Gannon

Biggest loss: Dylan Walker Biggest gain: Morgan Gannon

First five: Roosters (H), Raiders (H), Knights (A), Tigers (H), Sharks (A)

Last year's ladder finish: 6th

Predicted 2025 finish: 9th

PointsBet odds: Premiers: $29, Top 4: $5.50, Final 8: $2.30, Most Losses: $17

North Queensland Cowboys

Home Ground: Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

Coach: Todd Payten

The Cowboys would not have been pleased with their 2025 season, with inconsistency plaguing the Townsville side. The biggest change to their lineup has been in the hooking role where Blues No.9 Reece Robson has departed for the Roosters, replaced by Bulldogs dummy-half Reed Mahoney. Mahoney could just prove to be the added spark that the Cowboys need to inspire them through the down times. He knows how to upset the opposition and how to direct play around the ruck. Tom Dearden and Jake Clifford form one of the league's better halves combinations and with Scott Drinkwater chiming in from fullback, they certainly have no problems in the spine department. They need a lift in performance from the forwards and a concerted effort to play a full 80 minutes of football each and every week.

Best side: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Murray Taulagi 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Zac Laybutt 5. Robert Derby 6. Tom Dearden 7. Jake Clifford 8. Jason Taumalolo 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Griffin Neame 11. John Bateman 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter Bench: 14. Kai O'Donnell 15. Heilum Luki 16. Coen Hess 17. Sam McIntyre

Biggest loss: Reece Robson Biggest gain: Reed Mahoney

First five: Knights (A), Tigers (A), Titans (H), Storm (H), Dragons (A)

Last year's ladder finish: 12th

Predicted 2026 finish: 16th

PointsBet odds: Premiers: $41, Top 4: $8, Final 8: $3.50, Most Losses: $9

Parramatta Eels

Home Ground: CommBank Stadium Parramatta

Coach: Jason Ryles

The Eels face one of the toughest starts to the season of any team, starting with a road trip to visit both of last year's grand finalists. They might feel a bit of relief next up in facing the Dragons at home, but then they have the Panthers and Tigers to test them. They have lost star five-eighth Dylan Brown, who didn't exactly light it up last year after announcing his departure. The fitness of Mitchell Moses and the potency of his one-year combination with Jonah Pezet will be key to their success. On their day they can be tough to beat, but there is something about their pack and backline that doesn't exactly scream "premiership threat".

Best side: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Bailey Simonsson 3. Sean Russell 4. Will Penisini 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Jonah Pezet 7. Mitchell Moses 8. J'maine Hopgood 9. Ryley Smith 10. Junior Paulo 11. Kitione Kautoga 12. Jack Williams 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Tallyn Da Silva 15. Sam Tuivaiti 16. Ryan Matterson 17. Charlie Guymer

Biggest loss: Dylan Brown Biggest gain: Jonah Pezet

First five: Storm (A), Broncos (A), Dragons (H), Panthers (A), Tigers (H)

Last year's ladder finish: 11th

Predicted 2026 finish: 12th

PointsBet odds: Premiers: $21, Top 4: $4.50, Final 8: $1.85, Most Losses: $23

Penrith Panthers

Home Ground: CommBank Stadium Parramatta

Coach: Ivan Cleary

The Panthers took a break from winning premierships last season, but any observer of the way they finished the year, after a sluggish start, will be well aware that their window has definitely not closed. New five-eighth Blaize Talagi took a while to find his place in the side, but once he did and with Nathan Cleary free from injury, the outside backs started to tear oppositions apart. They face a testing start to the season, meeting the premiers first up and finishing their five-game stretch with last year's runner-up. For the first time in years, they have not lost any big name players through salary cap pressure, the squad is instead settled and ready to fire after last year's preliminary final run.

Best side: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Brian To'o 3. Izack Tago 4. Paul Alamoti 5. Casey McLean 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Liam Martin 12. Scott Sorensen 13. Isaah Yeo Bench: 14. Jack Cole 15. Liam Henry 16. Isaiah Papali'i 17. Luke Garner

Biggest loss: Brad Schneider Biggest gain: Jack Cogger

First five: Broncos (A), Sharks (H), Roosters (A), Eels (H), Storm (H)

Last year's ladder finish: 7th

Predicted 2026 finish: 1st

PointsBet odds: Premiers: $5.50, Top 4: $1.80, Final 8: $1.20, Most Losses: $201

St George Illawarra Dragons

Home Ground: Netstrata Jubilee Stadium [Kogarah] WIN Stadium [Wollongong]

Coach: Shane Flanagan

The Dragons roll into the 2026 season after scrambling to avoid the wooden spoon last year. They welcome halfback Daniel Atkinson from the Sharks and prop Josh Kerr returns from the Dolphins. Apart from those two acquisitions, the offseason has mainly been used to clean out a whole raft of players. Will that provide the freshen up the Dragons need to turn their fortunes around? They certainly face a massive test with their first three games being against the Bulldogs, Storm and Eels. Fans of the proud club will be hoping to see a bit of fight early and a lot more consistency moving through the season.

Best side: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Christian Tuipulotu 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Moses Suli 5. Tyrell Sloan 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Daniel Atkinson 8. Josh Kerr 9. Damien Cook 10. Toby Couchman 11. Luciano Leilua 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Hamish Stewart Bench: 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Ryan Couchman 16. Dylan Egan 17. Hame Sele

Biggest loss: Finau Latu Biggest gain: Daniel Atkinson

First five: Bulldogs (LV), Storm (WIN), Eels (A), Titans (A), Cowboys (H)

Last year's ladder finish: 15th

Predicted 2026 finish: 17th

PointsBet odds: Premiers: $67, Top 4: $17, Final 8: $4.50, Most Losses: $4.50

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Home Ground: Accor Stadium (Olympic Stadium Homebush)

Coach: Wayne Bennett

The Rabbitohs had a miserable year to welcome back Wayne Bennett with injuries and a lack of consistency seeing them in a battle to avoid the wooden spoon. Bennett has been busy in the offseason making some major purchases, mainly in the engine room, with Payne Haas on his way for 2027. The two big questions are: Can the best of the Bunnies stay fit throughout the season? And can Bennett sort out his best spine and have them perform week in and week out? One thing is for certain, if anyone can turn the Rabbitohs around it will be Bennett.

Best side: 1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Campbell Graham 4. Jack Wighton 5. Tyrone Munro 6. Cody Walker 7. Jamie Humphreys 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Brandon Smith 10. Keaon Koloamatangi 11. David Fifita 12. Jai Arrow 13. Cameron Murray Bench: 14. Jye Gray 15. Tallis Duncan 16. Lachlan Hubner 17. Euan Aitken

Biggest loss: Davvy Moale Biggest gain: David Fifita

First five: Dolphins (A), Roosters (A), Tigers (H), BYE, Bulldogs (H)

Last year's finish: 14th

Predicted 2025 finish: 5th

PointsBet odds: Premiers $15, Top 4: $3.75, Final 8: $1.80, Most Losses: $26

Sydney Roosters

Home Ground: Allianz Stadium

Coach: Trent Robinson

The Roosters limped into the finals last year before crashing straight out, losing to the Sharks. Never a club to be satisfied with anything short of a premiership, the Roosters have given the squad an overhaul. The biggest move being the signing of veteran Queensland halfback Daly Cherry-Evans. The last time the Roosters made a similar signing they went on to win back-to-back titles. DCE and James Tedesco don't have too many years left in their legs, but you can rest assured that they will form a crucial part of an even more competitive Roosters side in 2026.

Best side: 1. James Tedesco 2. Mark Nawaqanitawase 3. Billy Smith 4. Robert Toia 5. Daniel Tupou 6. Sam Walker 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Spencer Leniu 9. Reece Robson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Siua Wong 12. Angus Crichton 13. Victor Radley Bench: 14. Connor Watson 15. Nat Butcher 16. Blake Steep 17. Naufahu Whyte

Biggest loss: Sandon Smith Biggest gain: Daly Cherry-Evans

First five: Warriors (A), Rabbitohs (H), Panthers (H), Sea Eagles (A), BYE

Last year's ladder finish: 8th

Predicted 2025 finish: 4th

PointsBet odds: Premiers: $6.50, Top 4: $2.40, Final 8: $1.40, Most Losses: $101

Wests Tigers

Home Grounds: Campbelltown Sports Stadium, Leichhardt Oval

Coach: Benji Marshall

The Tigers showed plenty of improvement last season, yet still fell short of breaking their finals drought. They start 2026 with a guaranteed two points from the bye before launching their season on the hallowed turf of Leichhardt Oval against the very beatable Cowboys. Their first five games should allow them to get off to the kind of start that will build confidence and hopefully see them break into the Top 8 at the pointy end of the season. Coach Benji Marshall has assembled a squad which should be capable of playing finals football. If they fail again, Marshall himself will come under enormous pressure and the Tigers will start that familiar walk towards starting all over again.

Best side: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Heamasi Makasini 5. Taylan May 4. Starford To'a 5. Sunia Turuva 6. Latu Fainu 7. Jarome Luai 8. Alex Twal 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Terrell May 11. Kai Pearce-Paul 12. Samuela Fainu 13. Adam Doueihi Bench: 14. Jock Madden 15. Alex Seyfarth 16. Royce Hunt 17. Fonua Pole

Biggest loss: Tallyn Da Silva Biggest gain: Jock Madden

First five: BYE, Cowboys (LO), Rabbitohs (A), Warriors (A), Eels (A)

Last year's finish: 13th

Predicted 2026 finish: 7th

PointsBet odds: Premiers: $51, Top 4: $15, Final 8: $3.50, Most Losses: $8

