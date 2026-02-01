The 2026 NRL Preseason Challenge

The 2026 NRL season is less than a month away, and every team is fine-tuning their lineups in order to mount a serious challenge to the reigning premier Broncos.
WEEK 1
Saturday, February 7
Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. North Queensland Cowboys
5:30pm (AEDT) - Jubilee Oval, Kogarah
St George Illawarra Dragons vs. Newcastle Knights
7:30pm (AEDT) - Jubilee Oval, Kogarah
WEEK 2
Thursday, February 12
Dolphins vs. Gold Coast Titans
8pm (AEDT) - Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe
Friday, February 13
Canberra Raiders vs. Melbourne Storm
5:30pm (AEDT) - Seiffert Oval, Queanbeyan
North Queensland Cowboys vs. Penrith Panthers
8pm (AEDT) - BB Print Stadium, Mackay
Saturday, February 14
New Zealand Warriors vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
1:40pm (AEDT) - McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle
Wests Tigers vs. Sydney Roosters
3:50pm (AEDT) - McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle
Newcastle Knights vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs
6pm (AEDT) - McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle
St George Illawarra Dragons vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs
8:10pm (AEDT) - WIN Stadium, Wollongong
Sunday, February 15
Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. Parramatta Eels
1:40pm (AEDT) - Henson Park, Sydney
WEEK 3
Friday, February 20
New Zealand Warriors vs. Dolphins
6pm (AEDT) - Leichhardt Oval, Sydney
Wests Tigers vs. Penrith Panthers
8:10pm (AEDT) - Leichhardt Oval, Sydney
Saturday, February 21
Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. Canberra Raiders
3:50pm (AEDT) - Polytec Stadium, Gosford
Sydney Roosters vs. Parramatta Eels
6pm (AEDT) - Polytec Stadium, Gosford
Melbourne Storm vs. Gold Coast Titans
8:10pm (AEDT) - Sunshine Coast Stadium
Sunday, February 22
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
4pm (AEDT) - Glen Willow Oval, Mudgee