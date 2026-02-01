The 2026 NRL Preseason Challenge

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 NRL season is less than a month away, and every team is fine-tuning their lineups in order to mount a serious challenge to the reigning premier Broncos.

WEEK 1

Saturday, February 7

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. North Queensland Cowboys

5:30pm (AEDT) - Jubilee Oval, Kogarah

St George Illawarra Dragons vs. Newcastle Knights

7:30pm (AEDT) - Jubilee Oval, Kogarah

WEEK 2

Thursday, February 12

Dolphins vs. Gold Coast Titans

8pm (AEDT) - Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe

Friday, February 13

Canberra Raiders vs. Melbourne Storm

5:30pm (AEDT) - Seiffert Oval, Queanbeyan

North Queensland Cowboys vs. Penrith Panthers

8pm (AEDT) - BB Print Stadium, Mackay

Saturday, February 14

New Zealand Warriors vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

1:40pm (AEDT) - McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Wests Tigers vs. Sydney Roosters

3:50pm (AEDT) - McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Daly Cherry-Evans will be keen to hit the ground running for the Roosters. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Newcastle Knights vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

6pm (AEDT) - McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

St George Illawarra Dragons vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs

8:10pm (AEDT) - WIN Stadium, Wollongong

Sunday, February 15

Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. Parramatta Eels

1:40pm (AEDT) - Henson Park, Sydney

WEEK 3

Friday, February 20

New Zealand Warriors vs. Dolphins

6pm (AEDT) - Leichhardt Oval, Sydney

Wests Tigers vs. Penrith Panthers

8:10pm (AEDT) - Leichhardt Oval, Sydney

Saturday, February 21

Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. Canberra Raiders

3:50pm (AEDT) - Polytec Stadium, Gosford

Sydney Roosters vs. Parramatta Eels

6pm (AEDT) - Polytec Stadium, Gosford

Melbourne Storm vs. Gold Coast Titans

8:10pm (AEDT) - Sunshine Coast Stadium

Sunday, February 22

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

4pm (AEDT) - Glen Willow Oval, Mudgee