          The 2026 NRL Preseason Challenge

          • ESPN
          Feb 1, 2026, 11:00 PM

          The 2026 NRL season is less than a month away, and every team is fine-tuning their lineups in order to mount a serious challenge to the reigning premier Broncos.

          Return to this page for the latest scores, match reports and any injury news to come out of the Preseason Challenge.

          WEEK 1

          Saturday, February 7

          Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. North Queensland Cowboys
          5:30pm (AEDT) - Jubilee Oval, Kogarah

          St George Illawarra Dragons vs. Newcastle Knights
          7:30pm (AEDT) - Jubilee Oval, Kogarah

          WEEK 2

          Thursday, February 12

          Dolphins vs. Gold Coast Titans
          8pm (AEDT) - Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe

          Friday, February 13

          Canberra Raiders vs. Melbourne Storm
          5:30pm (AEDT) - Seiffert Oval, Queanbeyan

          North Queensland Cowboys vs. Penrith Panthers
          8pm (AEDT) - BB Print Stadium, Mackay

          Saturday, February 14

          New Zealand Warriors vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
          1:40pm (AEDT) - McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

          Wests Tigers vs. Sydney Roosters
          3:50pm (AEDT) - McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

          Newcastle Knights vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs
          6pm (AEDT) - McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

          St George Illawarra Dragons vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs
          8:10pm (AEDT) - WIN Stadium, Wollongong

          Sunday, February 15

          Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. Parramatta Eels
          1:40pm (AEDT) - Henson Park, Sydney

          WEEK 3

          Friday, February 20

          New Zealand Warriors vs. Dolphins
          6pm (AEDT) - Leichhardt Oval, Sydney

          Wests Tigers vs. Penrith Panthers
          8:10pm (AEDT) - Leichhardt Oval, Sydney

          Saturday, February 21

          Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. Canberra Raiders
          3:50pm (AEDT) - Polytec Stadium, Gosford

          Sydney Roosters vs. Parramatta Eels
          6pm (AEDT) - Polytec Stadium, Gosford

          Melbourne Storm vs. Gold Coast Titans
          8:10pm (AEDT) - Sunshine Coast Stadium

          Sunday, February 22

          South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
          4pm (AEDT) - Glen Willow Oval, Mudgee