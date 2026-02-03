Everything you need to know about the 2026 NRL season

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 NRL season is rapidly approaching and if you haven't kept up with all the latest in the world of rugby league, don't fret, ESPN has put everything you need to know into one convenient place. You'll be up to speed by the time we get to the kick-off in Las Vegas.

When does the 2026 NRL season begin?

The 2025 NRL season begins on Sunday, March 1 at 1:15pm (AEDT) when the Newcastle Knights take on the North Queensland Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas. They will be followed by the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs battling old rivals St George Illawarra Dragons at 3:30pm (AEDT). The rest of the opening round commences the following Thursday, March 5 at 8pm (AEDT) with the blockbuster between the Melbourne Storm and Parramatta Eels.

Full 2026 NRL draw.

When is the 2026 NRL Grand Final?

The 2026 NRL Grand Final will be played at Accor Stadium, Homebush on Sunday October 4, beginning at 7:30pm (AEDT).

Deine Mariner scores for the Broncos. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Who will broadcast NRL games in 2026?

The Australian Rugby League Commission's free-to-air deal with Nine Entertainment, extends through the 2027 season.

Nine will continue to broadcast a live Premiership game on Thursday and Friday nights as well as Sunday afternoons and a Saturday night game for the final five rounds prior to the commencement of the finals. Nine also retain the exclusive live broadcast rights for the NRL Grand Final and the State of Origin Series.

Fox League continues to be Nine's broadcast partner, covering all regular season and finals games live through Foxtel or Kayo subscriptions.

When is the 2026 NRL pre-season? And who is playing?

The 2026 NRL Pre-season Challenge is being played over three weeks, beginning on Saturday Feb. 7 and finishing on Sunday Feb. 22nd.

Full pre-season schedule, results and reports.

When is Magic Round in 2026?

Magic Round will be held during Round 11 of the NRL season in 2026, played between Friday May 15 and Sunday May 17, once again at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane. Canberra Raiders are the team with the bye this year, sitting at home during the festivities.

Magic Round will remain at Suncorp Stadium under a new deal. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

When and where will the 2026 State of Origin series be played?

Game I of the 2026 State of Origin series will be played on Wednesday May 27 at 8:05pm (AEST) at Accor Stadium, Sydney. Game II will be played on Wednesday June 17 at 8:10pm (AEST) at the MCG, Melbourne, and Game III will be played on Wednesday July 8 at 8:10pm (AEST) at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.

When and where will the Rugby League World Cup be played?

The 2026 Rugby League World Cup will commence on Thursday 15th October 2026 with a clash between tournament favourites, Australia and New Zealand. The finals will be played on Sunday 15th November, at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane. Games will be played across venues in Australia and Papua New Guinea, with the tournament featuring men's, women's, and wheelchair competitions.

Are there any rule changes for the 2026 NRL season?

The International Rugby League Board has introduced nine rule changes or clarifications for the 2026 season, with the plan to have all competitions playing under the new rules in the lead-up to the Rugby League World Cup.

They are: Locking the ball into the scrum - Deliberately locking the ball into a scrum will now be an offence. Teams found guilty will be penalised, with a full penalty awarded to the non-offending side.

Packing the scrum - Lock forwards are now required to pack correctly behind their second-rowers. This involves placing their head in the space between the two second-rowers and wrapping their arms around them.

Grounding the ball - Clarification has been provided around try-scoring, with the law now stating that a player must ground the ball using the front part of the body above the waist and below the neck. This confirms that a try cannot be scored with the back.

Active and passive offside - Players must not encroach within ten metres of an opponent waiting for the ball and must immediately retire once an opponent secures possession. Offside players within 10 metres must remain passive and not impact the next play-the-ball or stoppage unless they retire behind the point of the kick. This aims to allow greater flow in play and reduce unnecessary penalties for technical infringements.

Player safety when tackling kickers - Defenders attempting to tackle a kicker must now make a genuine attempt that avoids late, high or dangerous contact while the kicker is in a vulnerable position.

Playing the ball (positioning) - Tackled players must regain their feet without delay, lift the ball clear of the ground, face the opposition goal line and place the ball on the ground in front of their foremost foot. The law clarifies that dropping the ball onto the ground constitutes a knock-on.

Playing the ball (striking the ball) - The tackled player must make a genuine attempt to play the ball backwards with the foot. The ball must not be kicked or heeled by the marker. The ball is deemed in play once it has been played backwards, providing greater clarity for match officials.

Rugby union-style mauls - It is not permissible for teammates to lend weight to a ball carrier to gain momentum. When this occurs, referees are instructed to call 'Held' immediately, with any momentum already generated taken into account.

Blocking and support in the tackle - Where defenders do not attempt to complete a tackle quickly but instead push, pull or carry the ball carrier, teammates are permitted to lend their weight to prevent the loss of ground. Referees should call 'Held' immediately, though attacking players must not impede defenders from making a tackle.

The NRL has also moved to introduce several local rule changes, including the option of receiving the kick-off after conceding a try, expanding game-day squads to 19, no seven-tackle restart when a team knocks on during the act of scoring in the in-goal area and set restarts for infringements outside a team's 20-metre zone (currently infringements within the 40-metre zone incur a penalty). The clubs have pushed back on the proposed changes, particularly the kick off option change.

Which notable NRL players have changed teams?

There were plenty of player movements during the NRL offseason, highlighted by Dylan Brown relocating from Parramatta to Newcastle, and Daly Cherry-Evans pulling on the tricolours for the Roosters. Selwyn Cobbo has skipped down the road from the Broncos to join the Dolphins, Jamal Fogarty has left to the Raiders to play for Manly, and the Bulldogs hope to stiffen up their pack with the addition of Leo Thompson from the Knights. Big David Fifita has finally left the Titans to try his luck with the Rabbitohs, while Reed Mahoney will pull on the No.9 jersey at the Cowboys, after Blues hooker Reece Robson left for the Roosters.

Who is the current NRL premiership favourite for 2026?

After ending the four-year reign of the Penrith Panthers, premiers Brisbane Broncos start the season as $5 favourites with tab.com.au to take out the 2026 NRL Premiership. After finishing the season strongly, the Panthers find themselves second favourites at $6. The Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm are next in betting, level on $7, while the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs are sitting at a rather juicy $12 with the Canberra Raiders.

What have been some of the major NRL off-season stories?

