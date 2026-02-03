Eels allege Storm acted in 'bad faith' on Zac Lomax negotiations

Melbourne Storm's owner could be dragged before the NSW Supreme Court over allegations the club acted in bad faith by negotiating with under-fire star Zac Lomax.

The allegation was made as four-time premiers Parramatta flagged a potential broadening of its case to stop its under-contract State of Origin star jumping ship to rivals Storm, potentially sidelining Lomax for longer.

The 26-year-old was granted a release from his four-year contract at the end of last season to pursue a contract with the rugby union competition R360, only for that competition to fall over.

The switch to the Storm for 2026 onwards has been reportedly valued at $1 million.

In a NSW Supreme Court hearing on Tuesday, Parramatta argued Melbourne might have acted in bad faith by going as far as agreeing to a provisional contract with Lomax without approaching the Eels first.

The club warned an accusation that the Eels were acting in bad faith by not allowing Lomax to join the Storm would likely be met with a counter-claim that Melbourne had engaged in similar behaviour.

In that case, Storm owner Matt Tripp would be called to give evidence on the club's interactions with Lomax.

"(The Storm) appear to have adopted a stance that this was all going to be a fait accompli," Eels barrister Arthur Moses SC said.

Tripp waded into the legal battle himself on Tuesday, telling News Corp letting Lomax play for the Storm would be in the interest of "99 per cent" of Eels fans.

That included a suggestion the move would free up $1 million of space in the Eels' salary cap.

Zac Lomax wants to join Melbourne Storm, but the Eels are holding him to the terms of his release last year Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Complicating the Storm's interest in the outside back are sources in Nine newspapers saying Lomax told the Eels last year he had no intention of playing rugby league again.

The legal complications have threatened to push the expedited hearing beyond the start of the NRL season.

A two-day hearing set down for February 12 was to give the winger a chance of suiting up for round one.

But with the spectre of further complications looming, Justice Francois Kunc was sceptical the parties would be ready.

"Let's call a spade a shovel, I don't feel we're going to be having this hearing on the 12th," he said.

Lomax's barrister Adam Casselden SC responded in dismay and sought to persuade Justice Kunc that a speedy end to the drama was still possible.

"Mr Lomax has been co-operative, he's an elite athlete ... he needs some certainty for what his future looks like," Mr Casselden said.

The case turns on the validity of a clause in Lomax's contract restraining him from playing for other clubs.

Whether Parramatta will claim Lomax made misleading statements before securing his release for the R360 competition remains to be seen.

Lomax, a three-cap Australian international who scored five tries in six Origin games for the Blues, only joined the Eels for the 2025 season after seeking a release from the final two seasons of his contract with the Dragons.

The NRL season kicks off on March 1 in Las Vegas, with the first Australian match on March 5 between the Storm and Eels.

The parties return to court on Friday to outline their claims and defences, and confirm the hearing can proceed next Thursday.

Meanwhile, Rugby Australia boss Phil Waugh said the door remained open for Lomax if the Origin star was still considering a switch.

"We don't know," Waugh said when asked about Lomax's future.

"He's a world-class athlete and as I've always said, the door's always open to world-class athletes in our environment."