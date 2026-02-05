NRL 2026 Big Board: Ranking the best young talents in the game

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 rugby league season is no longer a distant fantasy looming in the back of our minds - it has arrived.

While the NRL holds most footy fans' attention throughout the season, the buzz around the brightest youngsters in the sport has already begun, with die-hard rugby league buffs looking to identify their club's future stars.

GET YOU NRL FIX WITH ESPN Stay across all the big NRL news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

The elite halfback duo of the Raiders' Coby Black and the Bulldogs' Mitchell Woods have been hyped all preseason, while Sharks fullback Liam Ison has been quietly biding his time before he explodes onto NRL fans' radars.

With SG Ball and Harold Matthews both set to kick off this weekend, and Hostplus Cup, NSW Cup, and Jersey Flegg all commencing in March, it feels like the perfect time to drop the first edition of our ESPN NRL Big Board for 2026.

May this ranking of the best prospects in the game bring solace to fans of struggling clubs everywhere.

Note: This Big Board featured players aged 16-22, and excludes any athlete who has featured in 5 or more NRL matches.

1. Coby Black

Club: Canberra Raiders

Position: Halfback

Age: 19

Coby Black has been touted as the next elite halfback in rugby league. After making the move from the Broncos to the Raiders in a bombshell offseason switch, Black has quickly positioned himself as a genuine long-term No.7 option in Canberra's system.

Black's ability to break down defensive lines and identify try-scoring opportunities from anywhere on the park makes him a dynamic attacking threat, with few obvious deficiencies in his profile. While a neck issue may place his Round 1 availability in doubt, it feels like a matter of when, not if, Black makes his NRL debut in 2026.

Comparison: Mitchell Moses

Canberra Raiders half Coby Black at training. Canberra Raiders

2. Mitchell Woods

Club: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Position: Halfback

Age: 19

The most hyped prospect in rugby league, Mitchell Woods looms as a franchise-shaping talent for Canterbury over the next half-decade. A powerful runner with natural attacking flair, Woods is dangerous in open space and consistently draws attention from defences whenever he takes the line on.

While he isn't expected to debut in Canterbury's Round 1 Vegas opener, Woods is widely tipped to claim the club's long-term halfback role. He only just misses the top spot here... more of a 1B to Black's 1A.

Comparison: Jahrome Hughes

Canterbury Bulldogs halfback Mitchell Woods. NSWRL website.

3. Cooper Bai

Club: Gold Coast Titans

Position: Lock / Middle Forward

Age: 19

Cooper Bai made his NRL debut in the final game of the Titans' 2025 campaign and didn't look out of place. The powerful forward has terrorised defences at all levels, proving destructive both close to the opposition tryline and coming out of his own end.

Bai's size and leg drive are a threat to anyone who faces him, and his tackling presence is a bonus on top of an already impressive skillset. If the Titans are looking for long-term stability at lock, Bai shapes as a major piece of the puzzle.

Comparison: Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

4. Heamasi Makasini

Club: Wests Tigers

Position: Centre / Wing

Age: 18

The Tigers have a serious talent in Heamasi Makasini. A genuine star-in-the-making, Makasini is a destructive ball-runner and acrobatic finisher, combining agility and strength in a way many veterans can't replicate.

There are few obvious flaws in his game for a player his age, and the trajectory suggests he'll only get better as he develops physically. If opportunity opens in 2026, he's a legitimate Rookie of the Year contender.

Comparison: Latrell Mitchell

5. Zane Harrison

Club: Gold Coast Titans

Position: Halfback

Age: 19

If Cooper Bai is the Titans' most prized possession, Zane Harrison isn't far behind. A crafty No. 7 who is quick off the mark, Harrison has been identified as Gold Coast's long-term half, likely to partner Jayden Campbell in the coming seasons.

While coach Josh Hannay has signalled patience with Harrison's development, the Titans may need his composure and control if they want to climb out of recent lower-table struggles.

Comparison: Nathan Cleary

Gold Coast Titans half Zane Harrison at training. Gold Coast Titans website.

6. Michael Gabrael

Club: Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

Position: Centre

Age: 19

Injuries in Cronulla's backline have opened the door for a well-deserved NRL opportunity for Michael Gabrael. The explosive outside back's first step is outstanding, and when paired with his strength through contact, he becomes extremely difficult to contain once he builds momentum.

If given a consistent run at a higher level, Gabrael's combination of burst and power fits the modern centre profile in the NRL.

Comparison: Kotoni Staggs

7. Finau Latu

Club: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Position: Lock / Middle Forward

Age: 19

The buzz in Belmore around Finau Latu is real. The former Dragon is destructive on both ends of the field, and by all reports, he has been among the Bulldogs' most impressive performers throughout the preseason.

Canterbury general manager Phil Gould has indicated Latu will miss around a month with injury, but once he returns, he shapes as a strong chance to push into first-grade calculations in 2026.

Comparison: Keaon Koloamatangi

8. David Bryenton

Club: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Position: Fullback/five-eighth

Age: 18

Bryenton is one of the most decorated schoolboy talents in the country heading into 2026. He captained Keebra Park's attack from fullback and was dominant in the 2025 National Schoolboys Cup final, winning Player of the Match and the Peter Sterling Medal.

On top of that, Queensland Rugby League named him the 2025 Mal Meninga Cup Player of the Year, underlining that his production translated beyond the school system too.

Comparison: Reece Walsh

9. Joey Walsh

Club: Manly Sea Eagles

Position: Halfback

Age: 19

If there's one position Manly don't have to worry about long-term, it's halfback. Biding his time until he can secure a full-time role in the Sea Eagles' spine, Walsh looks every bit a genuine star in the making.

His footwork and speed are striking for an otherwise traditional No.7, giving him genuine attacking value while remaining defensively sound.

Comparison: Jamal Fogarty

10. Jonah Glover

Club: South Sydney Rabbitohs

Position: Five-eighth

Age: 20

South Sydney's decision to poach Jonah Glover from the Dragons in 2025 looks increasingly smart as he nears an NRL debut. Glover is crafty and creative, regularly producing something out of nothing with ball in hand.

Long-term, he shapes as a strong candidate to partner Jamie Humphreys, offering natural spark alongside a more controlling halfback style.

Comparison: Sam Walker

Jonah Glover before he was picked up by the Rabbitohs. Mark Evans/Getty Images

11. Dean Tauaa

Club: South Sydney Rabbitohs

Position: Centre

Age: 18

Dean Tauaa is a powerful, naturally gifted outside back who has already lit up multiple elite pathway levels in Queensland.

The Rabbitohs have been clear on his physical attributes - big, explosive, hard-running - and they've mapped out a long runway for him contractually through to the end of 2029, which tells you how highly they rate his upside.

Comparison: Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

12. Liam Ison

Club: Cronulla Sharks

Position: Fullback

Age: 20

Liam Ison's journey hasn't been easy. After rupturing his ACL in 2025, Ison enters 2026 looking to put pressure on incumbent Sharks fullback Will Kennedy and push for a permanent role in Craig Fitzgibbon's backline.

Quick off the mark with excellent vision, Ison can slice through a defensive line with minimal space. Durability remains the key watch, but if he stays healthy, he's a genuine long-term No.1 option.

Comparison: Ryan Papenhuyzen

13. Toby Rodwell

Club: Sydney Roosters

Position: Halfback

Age: 19

Toby Rodwell is a composed organiser who plays with maturity beyond his years. A technically sound halfback with a strong kicking game, Rodwell thrives on control rather than chaos.

The Roosters won't rush his development, but his foundation suggests a strong long-term NRL future if his progression continues.

Comparison: Luke Keary

14. Lorenzo Talataina

Club: Parramatta Eels

Position: Five-eighth/Half

Age: 18

Lorenzo Talataina is one of the more naturally gifted young playmakers coming through Parramatta's system. Comfortable on either side of the field, Talataina combines quick hands with excellent vision, making him a genuine threat when engaging the line.

While still refining his game management, Talataina's attacking instincts and confidence suggest a high ceiling. Parramatta are unlikely to rush him, but his long-term upside as a creative spine piece is clear.

Comparison: Shaun Johnson

15. Riley Pollard

Club: Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks

Position: Halfback

Age: 20

Riley Pollard continues to build a compelling case as one of Cronulla's most important long-term playmakers. His strong NSW Cup output highlights his ability to create chances through both his passing and kicking game.

Cronulla's depth in the halves may slow the timeline, but Pollard's consistency suggests his opportunity is coming.

Comparison: Daly Cherry-Evans

Riley Pollard of the Sharks in action. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

16. Onitoni Large

Club: Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

Position: Five-eighth

Age: 18

Onitoni Large is one of the most naturally gifted athletes in Manly's system. A dynamic five-eighth with explosive footwork, Large brings genuine X-factor and unpredictability - a trait that can break games open when paired with improved decision-making.

His flair is both a blessing and a curse, but Large has shown an increasing ability to play instinctively without becoming reckless. Long-term, he looks like a genuine halves option alongside Joey Walsh.

Comparison: Ezra Mam

17. Cody Hopwood

Club: Newcastle Knights

Position: Prop

Age: 19

Cody Hopwood has emerged as a key figure in Newcastle's forward rebuild. While his size and strength stand out immediately, his ball-playing ability and rugby league IQ elevate him beyond a standard middle forward.

Hopwood profiles as a long-term starter rather than a rotational option, with the tools to anchor a pack.

Comparison: Joseph Tapine

18. Phillip Coates

Club: Brisbane Broncos

Position: Centre / Wing

Age: 19

Xavier Coates was labelled a unicorn due to his rare athletic profile, and his brother Phillip Coates appears cut from the same cloth.

Often described as "Coates 2.0", the 194cm outside back offers elite aerial ability and serious attacking upside, particularly in red-zone situations.

Comparison: Xavier Coates

19. Cooper Clarke

Club: Melbourne Storm

Position: Prop

Age: 19

Melbourne rarely rushes young forwards, but Cooper Clarke looks built for their system.

A powerful front-rower with a strong motor, Clarke has impressed with his ability to sustain intensity across longer minutes. His ball security and defensive work rate make him a coach's favourite, and while the Storm are patient with development, Clarke's readiness suggests his opportunity won't be far away.

Comparison: Jesse Bromwich

20. Billy Scott

Club: Penrith Panthers

Position: Hooker

Age: 21

Widely touted as the successor to Mitch Kenny, Panthers hooker Billy Scott has the potential to become a long-term NRL No.9. Doing his best work inside 10 metres, Scott is crafty and reliable out of dummy-half, with the control and discipline Penrith value in the position.

Comparison: Api Koroisau

Billy Scott of the Panthers runs the ball. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

21. Jaxen Edgar

Club: Penrith Panthers

Position: Fullback

Age: 18

Dylan Edwards' rise was a slow burn, but that may not be the case for his most likely long-term successor, Jaxen Edgar. His footwork and acceleration make him a threat anywhere on the field, especially when play breaks up. Edgar's defence is already solid for his age, though another layer of polish will help him become a true all-round option at the highest level.

Comparison: Dylan Edwards

22. Jack Underhill

Club: Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Position: Prop

Age: 20

Jack Underhill is a workhorse forward with a big engine. While he may not produce the highlight reels of some of the bigger bodies above him, his reliability, strength, and defensive effort profile him as the type of middle forward coaches trust.

Underhill looks like the kind of long-term pack piece who earns a key role through consistency.

Comparison: Lindsay Collins

23. Navren Willett

Club: Manly Sea Eagles

Position: Wing

Age: 19

A rangy outside back with serious bounce, Navren Willett is a genuine long-term wing contender. His height and aerial ability are obvious weapons, and his poise in high-pressure moments points to strong maturity for a player still developing.

He's still raw, but the upside is real, and the pathway is there if his refinement continues.

Comparison: Xavier Coates

24. Chase Butler

Club: Newcastle Knights

Position: Five-eighth

Age: 18

Chase Butler has flown under the radar outside Newcastle, but Knights die-hards know this kid is special. His unpredictable style, paired with natural football IQ, make him one of the more exciting young halves in the system.

The next step is channeling that energy into composure in big moments. If that comes, he has the tools to become a genuine NRL playmaker.

Comparison: Cameron Munster

25. Hugo Peel

Club: Melbourne Storm

Position: Fullback / Utility

Age: 20

Melbourne's conveyor belt of talent continues with Hugo Peel, another prospect pushing for long-term fullback relevance. His versatility across wing, centre and five-eighth only strengthens his case as a valuable squad asset, and it positions him well for opportunity whenever it appears.

Given Melbourne's history of backing the right young players at the right time, Peel looks well placed to push toward an NRL debut in the next 12-18 months.

Comparison: AJ Brimson

26. Zac Garton

Club: Dolphins

Position: Edge Back-rower

Age: 18

Zac Garton is a physically imposing edge forward whose strength stands out immediately. He already looks like an athlete beyond his age bracket, making him a fascinating long-term development piece for the Dolphins.

If he can improve his acceleration and lateral movement, he could become a genuine option in the Dolphins' forward rotation sooner than expected.

Comparison: Angus Crichton

27. Kade Reed

Club: St George Illawarra Dragons

Position: Halfback

Age: 19

Kade Reed is a composed organiser with a reliable kicking game. Not the flashiest prospect on the board, but his consistency and control give him a clear long-term pathway, particularly in a system still seeking stability in key spine roles.

Comparison: Jamal Fogarty

28. Jared Haywood

Club: Wests Tigers

Position: Hooker

Age: 19

Jared Haywood is a well-rounded dummy-half with strong service and defensive reliability. He remains firmly on the Tigers' developmental radar, offering a steady base to build around as the club continues to shape its spine.

Comparison: Harry Grant

Wests Tigers hooker Jared Haywood. Tigers website.

29. Kayliss Fatialofa

Club: New Zealand Warriors

Position: Edge Back-rower

Age: 19

A powerful and athletic forward, Kayliss Fatialofa continues to progress through the Warriors' system with consistent growth. His physical profile and work rate suggest he has the tools to become a genuine long-term edge option if his development continues on schedule.

Comparison: Eliesa Katoa

30. Zaidas Muagututia

Club: Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

Position: Hooker

Age: 19

Zaidas Muagututia is an intriguing long-term hooker prospect in Manly's system. A tough defender with improving service, he has shown steady progression in his ability to manage ruck tempo and link effectively with his middle forwards. Still developing his attacking polish, Muagututia's work ethic and defensive intent give him a strong foundation and a realistic pathway if his trajectory continues.

Comparison: Jake Friend

Cornelius Pupualii (centre right) in the Spirit of the Red V Museum. Dragons website

Ones to watch

While these youngsters aren't as close to an NRL debut as the above crop, each has showcased enough talent and potential to earn attention in 2026.

1. Thomas Dellow - Sharks lock

2. Cornelius Pupualii - Dragons centre

3. Kingston Seve - Knights centre

4. Mohamed Alameddine - Eels wing

5. Ethan Roberts - Tigers back-rower

6. Keahn Skipps - Panthers half

7. Jasais Ah Kee - Dragons half

8. Jett Cleary - Warriors half

9. Connor Votano - Knights fullback

10. Simione Laiafi - Sea Eagles Prop