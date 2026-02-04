Eels veteran urges backs to step up post-Lomax

Open Extended Reactions

Parramatta's next generation of outside backs must step up if they are to fill the void left by Zac Lomax, says the prodigal son's ex-teammate Josh Addo-Carr.

The Eels are seemingly fighting Lomax on two fronts after granting the State of Origin star a release amid negotiations with rugby union's now-delayed R360 competition.

Parramatta are battling the winger in the NSW Supreme Court over his desire to sign with Melbourne, despite agreeing not to join an NRL rival until the end of his original Eels deal.

But Parramatta are also fighting to minimise the impact of Lomax's exit from the backline after he had loomed as critical to their ongoing rebuild under Jason Ryles.

"It leaves a massive hole in the team," Addo-Carr told AAP of Lomax's exit.

"He's a world-class player, his resume speaks for itself, played for Australia, NSW."

The Eels have signed Brian Kelly but the ex-Gold Coast flyer is best suited to centre, with journeyman Bailey Simonsson a leading candidate for Lomax's old wing spot.

Parramatta are one injury away from needing to call on Perth-bound fringe-first grader Sean Russell, with inexperienced Jake Tago, Richard Penisini and Jordan Samrani their other options.

But Penisini is uncapped, Samrani has started only two games on the wing and Tago's sole appearance last season was the 56-18 round-one drubbing from Melbourne.

Josh Addo-Carr celebrates scoring a try for the Eels. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Addo-Carr believes now is the time for the Eels' second-string outside backs to begin coming of age as they look to improve on an 11th-placed finish.

"We need these players to raise the bar," he said.

"We've got a good mix of senior players that really worry about their own game because the young boys watch everything we do.

"We've set the standard, the senior players, and we're trying to bring the boys with us. They started (pre-season) quite early and you can see how hard, how fast they were training."

Addo-Carr has had a busy off-season himself, playing all three games of Australia's Ashes whitewash and overhauling his diet to lose 10kg.

He also participated in the forthcoming 'Rivals' reality TV program in which teams of Australian rules, rugby union and league players compete in various challenges.

Finding chemistry with Jonah Pezet has been top of Addo-Carr's to-do list as the new five-eighth takes charge of the Eels' left side before joining Brisbane in 2027.

That's been a quicker process for Addo-Carr than it might've been for some, with both men honing their craft under Melbourne master coach Craig Bellamy.

Addo-Carr can see the Storm's influence all over his new teammate.

"The talking and moving the boys around the park, but probably (also) the fearless side of things, like, 'if you see something, back yourself'," Addo-Carr said.

"I'm super excited for him as a player and as a person to raise the bar in this period of his career."