Hynes, Fisher-Harris headline NRL All Stars squads

Open Extended Reactions

The Indigenous All Stars have confirmed South Sydney superstar Latrell Mitchell will miss the annual All Stars match for a second consecutive year.

Mitchell tweaked his calf at pre-season training last month, with his absence confirmed on Thursday ahead of the clash with the Maori side in Waikato on February 15.

Cody Walker also sits out of the annual clash to focus on staying fit for Round 1, having endured a frustrating season of injuries with Souths last year.

Souths are relying on Mitchell and Walker to hit the ground running from round one after an injury-hit 2025 campaign ended in a 14th-placed finish.

Cronulla halfback Nicho Hynes, Parramatta winger Josh Addo-Carr and Gold Coast livewire Jayden Campbell headline the Indigenous team.

For the Maori, Warriors duo James Fisher-Harris and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Canterbury recruit Leo Thompson are the biggest names.

Cronulla halfback Nicho Hynes, Parramatta winger Josh Addo-Carr and Gold Coast livewire Jayden Campbell headline the Indigenous team. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Manly recruit Jamal Fogarty looks set to play his first minutes since a tough NRL finals series at Canberra when he lines up for the Indigenous All Stars.

Indigenous winger Alofiana Khan-Pereira will continue his push to become a regular starter again at the Warriors following a disappointing final season at Gold Coast.

Jesse Arthars is in a similar boat after being selected as 18th player in Brisbane's premiership triumph, but is set to start the year on the big stage for the Maori side.

Newcastle recruit Trey Mooney is poised for a chance to impress the Knights hierarchy when lining up for the Maori.

But his Knights teammates Dylan Brown and Kalyn Ponga are sitting out to be ready for the club's Las Vegas season opener.

Mitchell's brother and former Souths teammate Shaq Mitchell has been included in the Indigenous All Stars squad as he pushes for a new NRL contract.

ALL STARS SQUADS

INDIGENOUS ALL STARS

Josh Addo-Carr, Jayden Campbell, Tallis Duncan, Jamal Fogarty, Trai Fuller, Nicho Hynes, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Josh Kerr, Kaiden Lahrs, Shaquai Mitchell, Oliver Pascoe, Joshua Patston, Hohepa Puru, Jesse Ramien, Ethan Roberts, Blake Steep, Braydon Trindall, Connor Watson, Jack Wighton, Brent Woolf.

MAORI ALL STARS

Jesse Arthars, Joe Chan, Zach Dockar-Clay, JoJo Fifita, James Fisher-Harris, Mawene Hiroti, Royce Hunt, Keano Kini, Jacob Laban, Casey McLean, Te Maire Martin, Trey Mooney, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Briton Nikora, Adam Pompey, Leo Thompson, Trent Toelau, Manaia Waitere, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak