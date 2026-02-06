Coach: 'There's no loose leashes' for Dragons in Vegas

Open Extended Reactions

Shane Flanagan has warned St George Illawarra they're on tight leashes in Las Vegas but the pressure will be off Daniel Atkinson to become their game manager on club debut.

The Dragons fly to the US on February 21 as one of four NRL teams featuring in rugby league's third annual opening round at Allegiant Stadium.

Like the Saints in 2026, three of last year's participating NRL teams were based in the notorious party city for their entire stateside visit.

None of those three teams were subject to curfews, with an elevator scuffle between Canberra's Hudson Young and Morgan Smithies the only major incident.

But renowned taskmaster Flanagan was quick to answer when asked whether his players would also be given a loose leash to enjoy themselves in Vegas.

"There's no loose leashes. What are those ones, the retractable ones? We've got one of them and it doesn't work. It's really tight," the coach said.

"They'll have some downtime, but we're going there for business.

"We're looking at it as a real privilege as a club to go there and play, opening round of the NRL season for '26. Fantastic opportunity for us."

But one man with freedom on the field in Vegas will be new playmaker Atkinson, who shapes as key to Flanagan's rebuild now into its third season.

Atkinson impressed for undermanned Cronulla in 2024 but is more of an unknown quantity this year, having largely played cameo roles from the bench during his final season at the Sharks.

He effectively replaces Lachlan Ilias, released to Gold Coast in the off-season, and will partner the coach's son Kyle in the starting halves.

"There's a bit of work to do, it's not just the six and seven gelling, it's the whole edge and the team. (But) they've done a really good job," the elder Flanagan said.

But the coach was quick to shut down any suggestion Atkinson would become the Dragons' attacking architect, the role ex-captain Ben Hunt had filled for seven seasons prior to 2025.

"(Atkinson) won't be the game manager, as such, he's got his own individual game. He's a ball-runner," Flanagan said.

"That responsibility (game managing) will fall on a number of people but it definitely gives us that different point of attack."

Atkinson has impressed Flanagan since arriving for pre-season early on November 1 and moved down to Wollongong this week.

"He's infectious, the way he wants to attack his footy," Flanagan said.

The Dragons will hope Atkinson can prevent another year cruelled by close defeats; Saints finished 15th last season but 10 of their 16 losses came by eight points or less.

In two of those, the Dragons scored more tries than the winning team.

"There's no one thing (cause), it wasn't a lack of experience," Flanagan said.

"Later in the year, there were some games there, close losses, where we just didn't have the experience on the park.

"What did we learn out of it? That we need to be better."